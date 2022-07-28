Top Russian ice hockey team wiped out in plane crash

More than 75,000 Russian soldiers — about half of the force sent by Moscow to invade Ukraine in February — are believed to have been killed or wounded, a US lawmaker said, as Kiev reportedly ramped up its counter-offensive against the occupied Kherson region. to recapture.

Live briefing: Russian invasion of Ukraine RFE/RLs Live briefing gives you all the latest developments on the ongoing invasion of Russia, how Kiev is fighting back, western military aid, global response and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all RFE/RL coverage of the war, click here.

Democrat-Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin, who spoke to CNN after attending a secret briefing with officials of President Joe Biden’s administration, said the figure was “huge.”

“We were told that more than 75,000 Russians have been killed or injured, which is huge. You have invested an incredible amount in their land forces, over 80 percent of their land forces are trapped and they are tired.” said Slotkin.

Military casualties are a state secret in Russia, even in peacetime, and no updated official figures are available on the death toll of the Moscow army. The CIA’s most recent estimate was that 15,000 Russian troops had been killed in combat.

Slotkin, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, said the next three to six weeks could be crucial for the direction the conflict could take.

“I think what we’ve heard very clearly from President… [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy and reinforced today is that the Ukrainians really want to slap Russia on the teeth a few times before winter comes, put them in the best position possible, especially in the south,” Slotkin said.

The new figures, if confirmed, would mean heavy losses for Russia as Ukraine continues a counter-offensive in the Russian-occupied southern part of the country to retake the strategic city of Kherson.

The city, which had a population of 290,000 before the war, is currently under a Moscow-appointed administration after it fell early in the war.

The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily information bulletin asked on July 28 that Ukraine’s counter-offensive into Kherson was accelerating and “most likely established a beachhead south of the Ingulets River, which forms the northern border of Russian-occupied Kherson.”

Regaining control of the city would give Ukrainian forces a foothold to reclaim parts of the Black Sea coast.

British intelligence confirmed that the Antonivskiy Bridge at Kherson, which had been damaged for the first time last week, was hit again on July 27 “and it is very likely that the crossing is now unusable.”

Antonivskiy is one of three bridges over the Dnieper River damaged by Ukrainian forces using its new long-range artillery. Russia relies on the bridges to supply the areas under its control.

British intelligence said Kherson, the most politically important population center occupied by Russia, is now “virtually cut off” from the other Russian-occupied territories.

Losing Kherson would seriously undermine Russia’s attempts to portray the occupation as a success, British intelligence said.

A Ukrainian defense official said Russian forces, in turn, were engaged in a massive redeployment in the south of the country, including the area of ​​the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov made the remarks on Ukrainian television on July 27, proverb the realignments took place in the direction of the Kherson, Melitopol and Zaporizhzhya regions, and the Russians brought in additional troops.

Danilov also said Ukraine now receives numerous weapons from its Western partners.

“What we’re getting now is a huge amount of help,” he added.

The weapons supplied include high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) from the United States. HIMARS have a longer range and are more accurate than the Soviet-era artillery that Ukraine had in its arsenal. Ukrainian officials have said their commitment has been critical in the fight to repel Russian forces and attack their supply lines.

Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command South, said earlier on Ukrainian television that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had advanced near Kherson.

“The counter-offensive in southern Ukraine is progressing. The Russian army is demoralized,” she said, adding that two villages – Andriyivka and Lozove – had been liberated and Ukrainian troops were strengthening their positions.

WATCH: 23-year-old Ukrainian soldier Ivan Yevtushenko died in March in the Kiev region, near the village of Moshchun. A direct hit by Russian troops killed him and his body was only recently identified. His village Andriyivka said goodbye during an emotional funeral on July 26.

In Kherson, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said a police officer was killed and another injured on July 27 by an explosive device placed by the Ukrainian “resistance movement”.

The chief intelligence directorate of the ministry said the device went off via radio on a street just north of the city center.

The Directorate recently insisted civilians in the Kherson region to reveal where Moscow’s troops lived and which locals collaborated with the occupying authorities.

Moscow-backed separatists claimed to have taken control of Ukraine’s second-largest coal-fired power station near the city of Svitlodarsk on July 27 with the help of Russian mercenaries from the infamous Kremlin-affiliated Vagner group.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, said in an interview posted on YouTube that Russia had gained “a small tactical advantage” by taking the Vuhlehirsk nuclear power plant.

With coverage by Reuters, AFP, dpa, CNN, BBC and Newsweek