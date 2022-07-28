Where to watch England vs South Africa T20 Cricket Series 2022

England’s summer cricket continues this month as they face South Africa in the second game of their three-match T20 series.

After a draw in the ODI series, England go to Cardiff with a 1-0 lead in the T20 series after a high-scoring win in Bristol.

If you want to catch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve put together a list of all the streaming and broadcasting services for the series.

Will England vs South Africa be broadcast on Sky Sports?

Yes. Sky Sports will broadcast all three England’s T20 matches against South Africa this summer.

The coverage will be available via the Sky Sports Cricket channel or via the Sky Sports Main Event.

Will England vs South Africa be broadcast on BT Sport?

No. BT Sport do not own any of the rights to beat the England national team, which is why they will not be broadcasting any of the T20 matches.

Will England vs South Africa be broadcast on SuperSport?

Yes. If you want to watch the series live in South Africa, you can do so via the SuperSport network.

SuperSport will be the only channel of the series in South Africa.

Will England vs South Africa be streamed on Sky Go?

Yes. those with an active Sky Sports subscription can stream the series via the Sky Go app on any of the supported platforms.

Will England vs South Africa be streamed on NOW TV?

Yes. If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription and you want to watch the full coverage of the T20 series, you can do so via NOW TV.