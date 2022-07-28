Mizzou football coach mocks Tennessee football scandal, Jeremy Pruitt





Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz appeared as a guest on “The Jim Rome Show” on Wednesday, trying to get a laugh by poking fun at the Tennessee football scandal and former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The NCAA impeachment statement was made public Friday. It included 18 NCAA violations and detailed nearly $60,000 in cash or gifts provided to players and their families by Pruitt, his wife, and Tennessee staff and boosters. On Wednesday, Drinkwitz expressed his theory of what punishment could be heading the Vols early in his conversation with Jim Rome. “I thought you would introduce my record, but with the latest allegations against Tennessee, let’s hold off on what my record is because I expect them to get some wins, and that will help my record a little bit,” Drinkwitz said. “This gets better, this gets so much better,” Rome said of the Drinkwitz interview. “ Pruitt’s Tennessee team defeated Missouri 35-12 on October 3, 2020 in Drinkwitz’s first season in Missouri. Pruitt was replaced by current Vols football head coach Josh Heupel after the 2020 season. “Since you brought it up, I like your response to the latest allegations against Tennessee,” Rome said after Drinkwitz’s first comment. “Personally, I have to question my wife’s commitment to winning,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know how much she’s committed if she doesn’t engage in some of these things. I didn’t know that was fair play.” The NCAA report of allegations alleges that Casey Pruitt, Jeremy’s wife, paid $12,500 in cash car payments and $3,000 in cash rental payments between September 2018 and March 2021 for a Tennessee player and his mother. After opening with some Tennessee skewer, Drinkwitz said: “It was a little surprising to see the profound nature of what happened there, but I’m certainly glad Tennessee took ownership of it and we’ll see what the results are.” was certainly interesting.” “If I were you, I’d walk away right now and you can be the best guest ever,” said Rome. “Eli, think about that again,” Rome said, asking another question. “It’s one thing to say I didn’t know my wife could get involved and help me cheat that’s not what you said, but I’ll say that. In fact, she didn’t have some sort of compliance responsibility before where she That’s been before. One thing to get the woman involved, but what if she was involved in compliance and making sure they follow the rules, allegedly. How much better does that make it?” “Shoot, pressure does crazy things to people,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a lot of pressure to win in the SEC, so I don’t know. That’s crazy.” Drinkwitz is 11-12 overall in his two seasons as Missouri head coach. After the interview ended, Rome said Drinkwitz’s volunteering to offer his view of Tennessee was “incredible.” Here’s more Tennessee football news: Rome spoke not only about the football scandal in Tennessee, but also with Drinkwitz about his shoe collection and the upcoming football season in Missouri. Eric Hall is the leading digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

