Fan frenzy over Rafa Nadal images ahead of US Open

Rafa Nadal has hit the practice courts in Mallorca as his preparations for the US Open get underway. Photo: Instagram

Rafael Nadal’s legion of fans have been thrown into a frenzy after exciting images of the 22-time grand slam champion surfaced ahead of the US Open.

Nadal’s withdrawal of the Wimbledon semi-final earlier this month sparked concerns over the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows.

The 22-time grand slam champion reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, but was forced to withdraw from his planned match against Nick Kyrgios due to a stomach tear.

Concerns over his condition were allayed when Nadal announced he was competing next week at the Canadian Open in Montreal, in news that tennis fans brimming with joy.

That excitement has been heightened after the Spanish tennis academy shared images of the 36-year-old entering the practice fields in Mallorca.

The Rafael Nadal Academy post was titled, “Back to work” and featured an image of Nadal ready to rip one of his signature forehands.

Of course, the sight of the Spaniard looking sharp on the practice pitch was greeted with joy in the tennis world.

“Great to watch him today,” one fan commented on Nadal’s Instagram post.

“Welcome back Rafa!!! So good to see you back on the track,” exclaimed another.

“The King IS back”, read another supporter’s message.

Nadal won the Australian Open title in January, before taking his 22nd career Grand Slam trophy with a French Open victory.

He had to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-final against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, but hopes to add a 23rd major title to his win at the US Open.

First up for the Spaniard is the Canadian Open, which Nadal won five times.

The Spaniard will equal Ivan Lendl’s record of six titles in Montreal.

Rafa Nadal recovers well after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nadal battled through his abdominal injury in an extraordinary Wimbledon quarter-final triumph over American Taylor Fritz, but felt it would have jeopardized the rest of his season had he not pulled out of the semi-final against Kyrgios.

“I think there is no point in continuing. Even though I have tried many times during my career to continue under very difficult circumstances, in this one I think it is clear that if I keep going, the injury will are going to get worse and worse,” he said at a news conference.

Nadal was spotted riding a jet ski off the Spanish island of Formentera just four days after his withdrawal – a sign he wouldn’t miss much time due to the injury.

Rafael Nadal struggled with a abdominal injury in his epic Wimbledon quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz. Photo: Getty

The 36-year-old seems to be approaching the end of his career and has hinted at retirement a number of times in recent months.

To be wife Xisca Pirello is also pregnant with their first child, and Nadal has previously stated that he would stop playing once he starts a family.

In addition to world number 1 Daniil Medvedev, the Canadian Open field also includes world number 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has been banned from playing in Montreal due to Canada’s vaccination requirements.

