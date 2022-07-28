LILLEY: Hockey Canada, federal bureaucracy seems like a cover

Scott Smith, the president of Hockey Canada, found out on Wednesday that he had no friends on Parliament Hill. Smith, who was subpoenaed to appear before the Commons Heritage Committee over allegations of sexual assault by members of the 2018 junior national hockey team, faced tough questions from all sides.
To say he took a beating, a deserved one, would be an understatement.
One of the most important figures out there is the $7.6 million paid out in nine different settlements dating back to 1989. That settlement money came from something dubiously called the National Equity Fund, which was largely funded by part of the children’s hockey registration fees in leagues across the country.
Most of that $7.6 million was paid out to victims of the monster known as Graham James. It is not what was paid to the young woman who claimed that a group of players attacked her in June 2018 while she was drunk after attending a gala event in London, Ont.
That such a fund, paid for with small hockey fees, exists and has been used for what amounts to hush money for victims has caused many Canadians to revolt.
What bothers me more right now is what appears to be the complete lack of adult oversight on an incredibly serious issue.
This alleged incident has happened, a confidential report is being made to Hockey Canada, the incident is reported by Hockey Canada to Sport Canada, the federal funding agency, but nothing happens and no one from the government is following. Then, in April of this year, a lawsuit will be filed against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight unnamed players.
Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in a matter of weeks. They apparently did not contact the players allegedly involved in the incident, they just arranged everything. They paid out the settlement from that stock fund instead of using the insurance they pay to cover allegations of sexual misconduct.
The whole thing smells like a cover-up from Hockey Canada but also from the government department that finances and is responsible for national sports groups. Where was the surveillance from both sides?
On June 19, 2018, Kirsty Duncan, then the Secretary of State for Sports, announced new measures to combat harassment in federally funded sports organizations.
We are sorry, but this video cannot be loaded.
Harassment of any kind is completely unacceptable, and the safety and security of athletes, coaches and officials is always our top priority, Duncan said at the time:.
One of the new measures clearly stated that federally funded groups must immediately report any incident of harassment, abuse or discrimination that could jeopardize the project or programming to the Secretary of Sport, something that apparently did not happen here. . A week later, the incident in London was reported to the federal government, but not to the minister.
Michel Ruest, Senior Director of Programs at Sport Canada, said he and others were aware of the allegation on June 26, 2018, but no one told the minister who had just made a major new policy announcement about reporting such incidents.
The information going up the ladder includes statistics on cases so we can have a general idea of what’s happening, Ruest told the committee on Tuesday.
A key moment from Tuesday’s testimony to the Commons Committee on Hockey Canada’s allegations. conservative MP @JohnNaterMP asks bureaucrat Michel Ruest when he learned of the allegations, who else in government knew and why they didn’t tell the minister. pic.twitter.com/m35uGnileA
I can believe Duncan was not told, but I find it hard to believe that this matter has not been raised with her chief of staff or anyone involved in issue management. At the very least, this would have moved higher up the chain of command on the bureaucratic side within the Heritage division of which Sport Canada is only a small part.
The bureaucracy is also complicit in what appears to be a cover, she and Hockey Canada still have many questions to answer.
