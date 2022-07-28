FULL LIST: Amusan, Aruna…94 Athletes Representing Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games





The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has released the full list of all 94 athletes representing Nigeria at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The list was released Thursday through a statement from the ministry. Nigeria will compete in nine sports, namely athletics, boxing, judo, para athletics, para table tennis, para powerlifting, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling. Athletics has the largest contingent with 33 athletes, followed by wrestling, which has 10. Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in 100m hurdles, defending the title she won four years ago on Australia’s Gold Coast. She hopes to repeat the feat of the just concluded 2020 World Championships in Athletics. Ese Brume, who earned her silver medal in the women’s long jump at the world championships, will aim to take it a step further in Birmingham and take her second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. In wrestling, Blessing Oborodudu and Odunayo Adekuoroye are billed to defend their gold medal wins in 68 and 57 kg respectively. Aruna Quadri will also focus on improving on the silver medal he won in Australia four years ago and assembling the men’s table tennis team. Oborodudu and Nnamdi Innocent, a powerlifter, have been named as the captains of the Nigerian contingent. The matches are scheduled between July 28 and August 8. FULL LIST Adeyemi Sikiru Athletics He sees the old Akintola Athletics Amarachukwu Obic Athletics Amen Dubem Athletics Amusan Oluwatobiloba Athletics Ella Onojuevwo Athletics Enekwechi Chukwuebuka Athletics Ese Mist Athletics Ezekiel Nathaniel Athletics Favor Ofili Athletics Prefer Oghene-Tejiri Ashe Athletics Godson Great Oghenebrume Athletics Isa Esther Athletics Joy Udo Gabriel Athletics Mike Edwards Athletics My name is Johnson Athletics Nnamdi Chinecerem Athletics Miss Grace Athletics Obiageri Amechi Athletics Ojeli Emmanuel Athletics Olatoye Oyesade Athletics Omovoh knowledge Athletics lucky believer Athletics Orobosa Annabel Frank Athletics Patience Okon George Athletics Raymond Ekevwo Athletics Rosemay Chukwuma Athletics Ruth method Athletics Samson Nathaniel Athletics Seye Ogunlwewe Athletics Temitope Adeshina Athletics Tima Godbless Athletics Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike Athletics ADEYINKA Benson boxing EGUNJOBI Yetunde boxing EHWARIME Innocent boxing OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia boxing OSHOBA Elizabeth boxing PERSON Abdul-Afeez Person boxing OYEKWERE Ifeanyic boxing SHOGBAMU Bolanle boxing HIS SISTER Jacinta boxing SHOW Joy Oluchi Judo EDWIN Patrick Judo JAMES Cecilia Chinyeye Judo MURITALA Fatai Judo ALAM Ugochi Para-athletics KING KENNEDY Para-athletics GALADIMA Suwaibidu Para-athletics IYIAZI Njideka Para-athletics NWAKUKWU Goodness Para-athletics IBRAHIM Abdulazeez Para-Powerlifting KECHUKWU Obichukwu Para-Powerlifting MARK Onyinyech Para-Powerlifting NNAMDI innocent Para-Powerlifting OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade Para-Powerlifting OMOLAYO Bose Para-Powerlifting THOMAS Road Para-Powerlifting TIJANI Latifat Para-Powerlifting Tajudeen’s Repentance Para Table Tennis IKPEOYI Ifechukhude Para Table Tennis OBAZUAYE Faith Para Table Tennis OBIORA Faith in faith Para Table Tennis OGUNKUNLE Esau Para Table Tennis OLUFEMI Alabi Olabiyic Para Table Tennis SULE Nasi Para Table Tennis AMADI Omehu Table tennis ARUNA Quadric Table tennis BELLO Fatima Atinuke Table tennis BODE Abiodun Table tennis OFFIONG Edema Table tennis DAY OF THE MEETING Table tennis OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo Table tennis ORIBAMISE Esther Table tennis OSHONAIKE Funke Table tennis EMMANUEL Appah Weightlifting KING Joy Ogbonne Weightlifting ISLAMIYAT Adebukola Weightlifting OLARINOYE Adijat Weightlifting OSIJO Mary Taiwo Weightlifting Rabiatu Folashade Weightlifting STELLA Peters Kingsley Weightlifting TAIWO Ladic Weightlifting UMOAFIA Joseph Weightlifting ADEKUOROYE Mercy wrestle ADEKUOROYE Odunayo wrestle LOVE Daniel wrestle EBIKEWENIMO Welson wrestle Ekerekeme Agiomor wrestle GENESIS Grace wrestle KOLAWOLE Esther wrestle OBORODUDU Blessing wrestle BROTHER Emmanuel John wrestle REUBEN Hannah wrestle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecable.ng/full-list-athletes-representing-nigeria-2022-commonwealth-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos