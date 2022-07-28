Connect with us

Sports

FULL LIST: Amusan, Aruna…94 Athletes Representing Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Published

33 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has released the full list of all 94 athletes representing Nigeria at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The list was released Thursday through a statement from the ministry.

Nigeria will compete in nine sports, namely athletics, boxing, judo, para athletics, para table tennis, para powerlifting, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

Athletics has the largest contingent with 33 athletes, followed by wrestling, which has 10.

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in 100m hurdles, defending the title she won four years ago on Australia’s Gold Coast.

She hopes to repeat the feat of the just concluded 2020 World Championships in Athletics.

Ese Brume, who earned her silver medal in the women’s long jump at the world championships, will aim to take it a step further in Birmingham and take her second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

In wrestling, Blessing Oborodudu and Odunayo Adekuoroye are billed to defend their gold medal wins in 68 and 57 kg respectively.

Aruna Quadri will also focus on improving on the silver medal he won in Australia four years ago and assembling the men’s table tennis team.

Oborodudu and Nnamdi Innocent, a powerlifter, have been named as the captains of the Nigerian contingent.

The matches are scheduled between July 28 and August 8.

FULL LIST

Adeyemi SikiruAthletics
He sees the old AkintolaAthletics
Amarachukwu ObicAthletics
Amen DubemAthletics
Amusan OluwatobilobaAthletics
Ella OnojuevwoAthletics
Enekwechi ChukwuebukaAthletics
Ese MistAthletics
Ezekiel NathanielAthletics
Favor OfiliAthletics
Prefer Oghene-Tejiri AsheAthletics
Godson Great OghenebrumeAthletics
Isa EstherAthletics
Joy Udo GabrielAthletics
Mike EdwardsAthletics
My name is JohnsonAthletics
Nnamdi ChineceremAthletics
Miss GraceAthletics
Obiageri AmechiAthletics
Ojeli EmmanuelAthletics
Olatoye OyesadeAthletics
Omovoh knowledgeAthletics
lucky believerAthletics
Orobosa Annabel FrankAthletics
Patience Okon GeorgeAthletics
Raymond EkevwoAthletics
Rosemay ChukwumaAthletics
Ruth methodAthletics
Samson NathanielAthletics
Seye OgunlweweAthletics
Temitope AdeshinaAthletics
Tima GodblessAthletics
Udodi Chudi OnwuzurikeAthletics
ADEYINKA Bensonboxing
EGUNJOBI Yetundeboxing
EHWARIME Innocentboxing
OGUNSEMILORE Cynthiaboxing
OSHOBA Elizabethboxing
PERSON Abdul-Afeez Personboxing
OYEKWERE Ifeanyicboxing
SHOGBAMU Bolanleboxing
HIS SISTER Jacintaboxing
SHOW Joy OluchiJudo
EDWIN PatrickJudo
JAMES Cecilia ChinyeyeJudo
MURITALA FataiJudo
ALAM UgochiPara-athletics
KING KENNEDYPara-athletics
GALADIMA SuwaibiduPara-athletics
IYIAZI NjidekaPara-athletics
NWAKUKWU GoodnessPara-athletics
IBRAHIM AbdulazeezPara-Powerlifting
KECHUKWU ObichukwuPara-Powerlifting
MARK OnyinyechPara-Powerlifting
NNAMDI innocentPara-Powerlifting
OLUWAFEMIAYO FolashadePara-Powerlifting
OMOLAYO BosePara-Powerlifting
THOMAS RoadPara-Powerlifting
TIJANI LatifatPara-Powerlifting
Tajudeen’s RepentancePara Table Tennis
IKPEOYI IfechukhudePara Table Tennis
OBAZUAYE FaithPara Table Tennis
OBIORA Faith in faithPara Table Tennis
OGUNKUNLE EsauPara Table Tennis
OLUFEMI Alabi OlabiyicPara Table Tennis
SULE NasiPara Table Tennis
AMADI OmehuTable tennis
ARUNA QuadricTable tennis
BELLO Fatima AtinukeTable tennis
BODE AbiodunTable tennis
OFFIONG EdemaTable tennis
DAY OF THE MEETINGTable tennis
OLAJIDE Adeyemi OmotayoTable tennis
ORIBAMISE EstherTable tennis
OSHONAIKE FunkeTable tennis
EMMANUEL AppahWeightlifting
KING Joy OgbonneWeightlifting
ISLAMIYAT AdebukolaWeightlifting
OLARINOYE AdijatWeightlifting
OSIJO Mary TaiwoWeightlifting
Rabiatu FolashadeWeightlifting
STELLA Peters KingsleyWeightlifting
TAIWO LadicWeightlifting
UMOAFIA JosephWeightlifting
ADEKUOROYE Mercywrestle
ADEKUOROYE Odunayowrestle
LOVE Danielwrestle
EBIKEWENIMO Welsonwrestle
Ekerekeme Agiomorwrestle
GENESIS Gracewrestle
KOLAWOLE Estherwrestle
OBORODUDU Blessingwrestle
BROTHER Emmanuel Johnwrestle
REUBEN Hannahwrestle

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thecable.ng/full-list-athletes-representing-nigeria-2022-commonwealth-games

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: