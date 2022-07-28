Sports
FULL LIST: Amusan, Aruna…94 Athletes Representing Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has released the full list of all 94 athletes representing Nigeria at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
The list was released Thursday through a statement from the ministry.
Nigeria will compete in nine sports, namely athletics, boxing, judo, para athletics, para table tennis, para powerlifting, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.
Athletics has the largest contingent with 33 athletes, followed by wrestling, which has 10.
Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in 100m hurdles, defending the title she won four years ago on Australia’s Gold Coast.
She hopes to repeat the feat of the just concluded 2020 World Championships in Athletics.
Ese Brume, who earned her silver medal in the women’s long jump at the world championships, will aim to take it a step further in Birmingham and take her second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
In wrestling, Blessing Oborodudu and Odunayo Adekuoroye are billed to defend their gold medal wins in 68 and 57 kg respectively.
Aruna Quadri will also focus on improving on the silver medal he won in Australia four years ago and assembling the men’s table tennis team.
Oborodudu and Nnamdi Innocent, a powerlifter, have been named as the captains of the Nigerian contingent.
The matches are scheduled between July 28 and August 8.
FULL LIST
|Adeyemi Sikiru
|Athletics
|He sees the old Akintola
|Athletics
|Amarachukwu Obic
|Athletics
|Amen Dubem
|Athletics
|Amusan Oluwatobiloba
|Athletics
|Ella Onojuevwo
|Athletics
|Enekwechi Chukwuebuka
|Athletics
|Ese Mist
|Athletics
|Ezekiel Nathaniel
|Athletics
|Favor Ofili
|Athletics
|Prefer Oghene-Tejiri Ashe
|Athletics
|Godson Great Oghenebrume
|Athletics
|Isa Esther
|Athletics
|Joy Udo Gabriel
|Athletics
|Mike Edwards
|Athletics
|My name is Johnson
|Athletics
|Nnamdi Chinecerem
|Athletics
|Miss Grace
|Athletics
|Obiageri Amechi
|Athletics
|Ojeli Emmanuel
|Athletics
|Olatoye Oyesade
|Athletics
|Omovoh knowledge
|Athletics
|lucky believer
|Athletics
|Orobosa Annabel Frank
|Athletics
|Patience Okon George
|Athletics
|Raymond Ekevwo
|Athletics
|Rosemay Chukwuma
|Athletics
|Ruth method
|Athletics
|Samson Nathaniel
|Athletics
|Seye Ogunlwewe
|Athletics
|Temitope Adeshina
|Athletics
|Tima Godbless
|Athletics
|Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike
|Athletics
|ADEYINKA Benson
|boxing
|EGUNJOBI Yetunde
|boxing
|EHWARIME Innocent
|boxing
|OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia
|boxing
|OSHOBA Elizabeth
|boxing
|PERSON Abdul-Afeez Person
|boxing
|OYEKWERE Ifeanyic
|boxing
|SHOGBAMU Bolanle
|boxing
|HIS SISTER Jacinta
|boxing
|SHOW Joy Oluchi
|Judo
|EDWIN Patrick
|Judo
|JAMES Cecilia Chinyeye
|Judo
|MURITALA Fatai
|Judo
|ALAM Ugochi
|Para-athletics
|KING KENNEDY
|Para-athletics
|GALADIMA Suwaibidu
|Para-athletics
|IYIAZI Njideka
|Para-athletics
|NWAKUKWU Goodness
|Para-athletics
|IBRAHIM Abdulazeez
|Para-Powerlifting
|KECHUKWU Obichukwu
|Para-Powerlifting
|MARK Onyinyech
|Para-Powerlifting
|NNAMDI innocent
|Para-Powerlifting
|OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade
|Para-Powerlifting
|OMOLAYO Bose
|Para-Powerlifting
|THOMAS Road
|Para-Powerlifting
|TIJANI Latifat
|Para-Powerlifting
|Tajudeen’s Repentance
|Para Table Tennis
|IKPEOYI Ifechukhude
|Para Table Tennis
|OBAZUAYE Faith
|Para Table Tennis
|OBIORA Faith in faith
|Para Table Tennis
|OGUNKUNLE Esau
|Para Table Tennis
|OLUFEMI Alabi Olabiyic
|Para Table Tennis
|SULE Nasi
|Para Table Tennis
|AMADI Omehu
|Table tennis
|ARUNA Quadric
|Table tennis
|BELLO Fatima Atinuke
|Table tennis
|BODE Abiodun
|Table tennis
|OFFIONG Edema
|Table tennis
|DAY OF THE MEETING
|Table tennis
|OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo
|Table tennis
|ORIBAMISE Esther
|Table tennis
|OSHONAIKE Funke
|Table tennis
|EMMANUEL Appah
|Weightlifting
|KING Joy Ogbonne
|Weightlifting
|ISLAMIYAT Adebukola
|Weightlifting
|OLARINOYE Adijat
|Weightlifting
|OSIJO Mary Taiwo
|Weightlifting
|Rabiatu Folashade
|Weightlifting
|STELLA Peters Kingsley
|Weightlifting
|TAIWO Ladic
|Weightlifting
|UMOAFIA Joseph
|Weightlifting
|ADEKUOROYE Mercy
|wrestle
|ADEKUOROYE Odunayo
|wrestle
|LOVE Daniel
|wrestle
|EBIKEWENIMO Welson
|wrestle
|Ekerekeme Agiomor
|wrestle
|GENESIS Grace
|wrestle
|KOLAWOLE Esther
|wrestle
|OBORODUDU Blessing
|wrestle
|BROTHER Emmanuel John
|wrestle
|REUBEN Hannah
|wrestle
Sources
2/ https://www.thecable.ng/full-list-athletes-representing-nigeria-2022-commonwealth-games
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
