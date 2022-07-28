San Francisco 49ers unleash injury-plagued defensive end Dee Ford





SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After three injury-ridden seasons, the defensive end to Dee Ford’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is officially over. The Niners released Ford on Wednesday in a move that had been expected since Ford’s 2021 season ended in December with him on injured reserve due to ongoing back problems. San Francisco general manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that a move would come with Ford after he indicated at the NFL owners’ meetings in March that Ford had played his last snaps with the team. 2 Related “I don’t see much hope in him as a factor for us on the field ahead,” Lynch said at the time. “We’ve tried to be as patient as possible, and through no fault of Dee, he just got into a bad situation with his back where he couldn’t get well. He’s in rehab but I don’t see him playing any part of us. “ Because Ford has faced an ongoing problem, the Niners had been patient before releasing him to spread the salary cap still on his contract. Since Wednesday’s move comes after June 1, the Niners will spread most of the more than $11.5 million left on his deal over the next two years. The move will save $1.12 million over the 2022 salary cap. For the Niners, Ford’s release is a disappointing conclusion to a once promising union between player and team. The Niners originally acquired Ford in a 2019 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a second round draft pick. The 49ers promptly signed Ford to an $85 million five-year deal that saw visions of Ford and colleague Nick Bosa devastated the quarterbacks for years. There was a glimpse of that in 2019, when Ford had 6.5 sacks in 11 games and San Francisco jumped to the Super Bowl LIV. But Ford struggled with multiple injuries that season, and the back problems that plagued him from his time at Auburn never went away. All told, Ford appeared in just 18 regular season games with 9.5 sacks in three seasons in San Francisco. He played in six games with three sacks in 2022 before ending up on an injured reserve. The 49ers used their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft — No. 61 overall — on Drake Jackson’s defensive end with a view to Jackson becoming Ford’s long-term replacement. “[Jackson] just jumps out of the movie in terms of his… talent and height and his ability to turn and bend corners, all the things we look for and covet in a defensive goal,” Lynch said in April. “We think that his best things lie ahead of him.” Ford, 31, was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season while with the Chiefs. He has 40 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 159 tackles in eight NFL seasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34303670/san-francisco-49ers-release-injury-plagued-defensive-end-dee-ford The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos