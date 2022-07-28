ITF World Tennis Tour Round Up CW29

MNCHEN, July 28, 2022 (by Dietmar Kaspar)

M15 Caloundra AUS Dane Sweeny triumphs again on home soil

Dane Sweeny won the trophy of the Caloundra International #1organized by Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre.

The 21-year-old Australian passed the Japanese number 3 seed Rimpei Kawakami in the semifinals in three sets.

No. 6 seed Thomas Fancutt set the all-Australian final with a straight-set victory against number 4 seeded Colin Sinclair of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Taking advantage of four of his 11 breakpoint chances, Penrith-born Sweeny dropped two service games in the championship game to take a 6-3, 6-4 win in one hour and 41 minutes. The top division team celebrated his third singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour, following successive titles in Canberra earlier this season.

M25 Esch/Alzette LUX Pol Martin Tiffon remains stuck on clay

The Sudstrum Openheld at Tennisclub Esch, concluded with the title victory of Paul Martin Tiffon.

The 22-year-old Spaniard advanced to the final with a straight-set win against number 3 seed Nick hardt from the Dominican Republic.

German No. 4 seed Sebastian Fanselowwho played college tennis for Pepperdine University, fought past number 5 seed Yshai Oliel from Israel in the semifinals in three sets.

Top seeded Martin Tiffon won 83 percent of his first service points in the title match, taking the only five breaks to pass 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes. The Barcelona native took his fifth clay court trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour and his third of the season.

M25 Radomlje SLO Oleksandr Ovcharenko claims back-to-back titles in Slovenia

Oleksandr Ovcharenko was crowned champion at the ITF WTT Radomlje 2022organized by Tennis Club Radomlje.

Ukrainian number 8 seed stopped wildcard entry Sebastian Dominkoz from Slovenia in the last four stage in straight sets.

Argentinian No. 5 seed Matias Zuka fought through the top half of the draw, beating number 7 seeded Bogdan Bobrov in the semifinals in three sets.

Kiev-born Ovcharenko sent down six aces and earned two more breaks in the championship game to win 6-4, 6-3 after an hour and 45 minutes. The 20-year-old celebrated his third career title on the ITF World Tennis Tour, all achieved on clay in 2022.

M25 Gandia ESP Carlos Lopez Montagud wins fourth title of the season

Carlos Lopez Montagud was victorious at the Orysol ITF Playa de Gandia Tournamentheld at Club Tennis Gandia.

In the all-Spanish semi-final, the number 3 seed crossed over teen Max Alcala Gurri in straight sets.

Javier Barranco Cosanothe tournaments top seed, defeated David Jorda Sanchis in the last four stage in three sets.

In the title match in which both players scored 109 points, Algemesi-born Lopez Montagud hit nine aces and won one more break to claim the win 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 in over three hours. The twenty-two-year-old won his fourth career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour, all winning on clay this season.

M25 Idanha-a-Nova POR Rio Noguchi captures back-to-back titles in Portugal

Rio Noguchic took another trophy from the Idanha-a-Nova Tennis Internationalorganized by Clube de Tenis de Idanha-a-Nova.

The 23-year-old Japanese again booked a place in the final with a direct victory over the Portuguese number 3 seed Duarte Valewho played college tennis for the University of Florida.

Israeli No. 4 seed Ben Patel beat the top favorite of the tournament Filip Peliwo from Poland in the semifinals in straight sets.

Fukoka-born Noguchi earned two breaks and 12 more points in the championship game to take a 6-2, 7-6 win at an hour and 50 minutes. The No. 2 seed celebrated his fifth career title on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

M25 Champaign USA Ethan Quinn triumphs in Illinois

Local hero Ethan Quinn won the title of the Fight Illini Openhosted by Atkins Tennis Center.

In the all-American-American semifinals, the 18-year-old battled past the number 8 seed Cannon Kingsley in three series.

qualification: Stefan Dostanic continued his great run and defeated his compatriot Patrick Kypson in the final four phase in two sets.

Unseeded Quinn took advantage of three of his 13 breakpoint chances in the title match without dropping a service game to take a 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 win at two hours and 36 minutes. The teen celebrated his second career title last month after his first homegrown championship in San Diego.

M15 Innsbruck AUT Sandro Kopp wins first trophy

The ITF Future Innsbruck Tyrolheld at TK IEV Med-El, concluded with local hero’s title win Sandro Kopp.

The 22-year-old Austrian knocked off French top seed Valentin Vacherot in the last four stage in three sets.

Max Houkes from the Netherlands benefited from Italian retirement in semi-finals Matteo Donati at a score of 3-6, 6-1, 1-0.

Number 4 seeded Kopp broke his same-age opponent seven times in the championship game, losing four service games to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 after two hours and 42 minutes. Based at the ESTESS Tennis Academy in Seefeld, the Schwaz native has bagged his first singles trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

M15 Gubbio ITA Francesco Forti returns to the winners circle

Francesco Fortic captured the trophy of the M15 Gubbio tournament organized by Circolo Tennis Gubbio.

The fourth seed from Italy beats France’s No. 8 and Juniors World No. 1 Gabriel Debru in the semifinals in three sets. Sixteen-year-old Debru was crowned Roland Garros Junior champion this year.

Moroccan qualification Younes Lalami Laaroussi continued his great run by beating the Italian number 2 seed Luca Potenza in the last four stage in three sets.

Twenty-two-year-old Forti took two breaks and 12 points more in the title match, taking a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win in about two hours. The native Cesena celebrated his second singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour after his first homegrown championship in 2019.

M15 Colombo SRI Manish Sureshkumar reigns in Sri Lanka

Manish Sureshkumar is the champion of the Sri Lanka Futures 1held at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association venue.

The 22-year-old Indian eliminated the Ukrainian number 2 Eric Vanshelboim in the semifinals in three sets.

Top placed Frenchman Quentin Folliot secured the spot in the final with a three-set win versus Indian number 4 seed Digvijay Pratap Singh.

Chennai native Sureshkumar converted all of his six breakpoint chances in the championship game by dropping two service games and managed 6-4, 6-0 in 75 minutes. The No. 3 seed lifted his third career trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

M15 Seremban MAS Daisuke Sumizawa earns first trophy

Daisuke Sumizawa took the title of the M15 Seremban tournament, organized by Negeri Sembilian Tennis Center of Excellence in Malaysia, without losing a set during the tournament.

The 23-year-old Japanese drove past the Korean number 6 seed Uisung Parkwho was in the world number 3 ranking as a junior, in the semifinals in two sets.

No. 3 seed Shinji Hazawa set the all-Japanese final with a three-set win against Ji Hoon Son from the Korean Republic.

Unseeded Sumizawa took advantage of five of his 18 breakpoint chances in the title match without losing a service game, taking a 6-0, 6-2 win in 90 minutes. The Yokohama native celebrated his first singles title on the Pro Circuit.

M15 Cancun MEX Enzo Wallart wins debut title

Enzo Wallart came out victorious Cancun 2022 World Tennis Tourheld at Cancun Tennis Complex.

The number 6 seed took the final step to the final by beating Masamichi Imamura from Japan in straight sets.

no. 5 seeded Chilean Matias Soto fought Cancun champion last weeks Adam Walton from Australia in the semifinals in three sets.

Frenchman Wallart sent down nine aces in the championship game, taking 75 percent of his first service points to win 6-3, 6-3, lasting an hour and 36 minutes. The 25-year-old won his first trophy on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

M15 Monastir TUN Abedallah Shelbayh conquers back-to-back titles

After his first triumph last week in the same place, left-handed teenager Abdellah Shelbayh took another trophy at the Magical Hotel Tours tournament, organized by Hotel Skanes Family in Monastir.

The 18-year-old from Jordan advanced to the final with an outright victory over Tao Muesh from China.

Top favorite of the tournaments Skander Mansouric from Tunisia gathered past the French number 7 seed Cyril Vandermeersch in the semifinals in two sets.

Junior entry Shelbayh endured his 27-year-old rival’s 14 aces and earned the only break in the title match to take a 7-6, 6-4 win at one hour and 53 minutes. The University of Florida college player, who didn’t drop a set all week, celebrated his second singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour.