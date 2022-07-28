Red Wings of Tomorrow: Taro Hirose





Red Wings of Tomorrow reviews every prospect in the Detroit Red Wings system and what they predict in the future. Look closely at the strengths and weaknesses of their game, as well as what the future holds for them as they move through the Detroit organization. Today we look at the leftist Taro Hirose. Taro Hirose Position: left wing How acquired: Signature by a free agent in 2019 2021-22 stats: (GP GA-Pts) 59-15-38-53 (with Grand Rapids Griffins); 15-1-3-4 (With Detroit Red Wings) Contract status: Two-year deal; $850,000 AAV Expected team 2022-23: Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) Prospect Synopsis Hirose is often seen as a player who has never had a real chance to crack the lineup. With the many signings Steve Yzerman has made this season, it may be harder for him to get that opportunity. UPDATE: The #Red Wings has reached an agreement with leftist Taro Hirose today on a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/2zBXmAUNqI — Detroit RedWings (@DetroitRedWings) May 21, 2022 Playing 15 games in Detroit last season, Hirose’s hand eye can make a slick pass and has been known to take offense. In Grand Rapids, Hirose was just six points away from a point-per-game player. Hirose, re-signed in May, is a deep player for the organization and has shown flashes of contributions for the Red Wings. Estimated time of arrival in Detroit Hirose is a player that Red Wings fans wanted to see more of. The problem was that there were no roster spots, and as mentioned above, those spots have been reduced even more. Where does it leave Hirose? He’s certainly a skilled striker with his vision, but his skating can sometimes be a hair short of what the team needs in tighter games, whether it’s beating an opponent against the puck, or having that punch of speed that required to open a scoring opportunity. While he has scored goals at the AHL level, that hasn’t translated with the Red Wings. Former MSU forward Taro Hirose scores his first goal of the season https://t.co/BQOGxJnGUn — alex faber (@alexpicfaber) March 20, 2022 During his 26-game chance with Detroit in the 2019-20 season, he had seven points (2-5) and there was not enough argument to bring him back for a longer stint in the following seasons. As the selection improves, it will be more difficult for Hirose to find a place to cut out. That’s not to make it sound impossible, though. A strong preseason with a new staff could position Hirose for a bottom six spot. His vision, along with his stick-handling, has given him an opportunity in the organization in the first place. Reducing sales, putting on some muscle and converting some opportunities could open up opportunities for Hirose. He is already a strong contributor to Grand Rapids. Opportunity is sure to present itself for Hirose this season when injuries are inevitable. But it certainly looks like the next two years in the organization will be crucial for Hirose to gain a foothold in Detroit, if it’s meant to be. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

