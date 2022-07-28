Unenviable job of repeating history for Indian table tennis stars





Table tennis has proven to be a rich array of medals at the Commonwealth Games with India winning 20 medals from five campaigns including the record 8 achieved at Gold Coast 2018. In fact, the sport is the sixth best overall of 17 editions, although table tennis was introduced on the CWG in 2002. India won three golds, two silvers and three bronzes at the 2018 edition in Australia’s Gold Coast, while Manika Batra took three medals. The 27-year-old from Delhi stunned Singapore Olympic medalist Feng Tianwei not once but twice in the competition to secure individual and team gold for India. The 35-year-old Singaporean will try to level the score against Manika in Birmingham. You can expect her to come better prepared. ALSO READ:CWG 2022: Indian Women’s Hockey Teams Golden Chance to Win Medal Singapore has even dominated table tennis at the Commonwealth Games, with no fewer than 50 medals, 21 of which were gold. This time, Manika is joined by reigning National Champion Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya and Diya Chitale in a new women’s team. As for the men’s team, Sharath Kamal, who will perform in his fifth and final Commonwealth Games, has Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty as company, Their biggest challenge will come from Nigeria, with world No. 12 Aruna Quadri, and England, with much-improved Liam Pitchford and veteran Paul Drinkhall in their ranks. India is defending champions in both the women’s and men’s team competitions and will try to defend their crown and take individual medals in Birmingham. The players had trained in Portugal before some in Hungary competed in the WTT Championships for CWG. For eight players, six members travel to Birmingham as part of the support staff, including two national coaches S Raman and Anindita Chakraborty, Manika Batras personal coach Chris Adrian Pfeiffer, masseur Harmeet Kaur, physio Vikash Singh, sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak, after some controversy, and team manager SD Mudgil, who is a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Trustees leading the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). ALSO READ:CWG 2022: World Champion Trio Deepika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal aim for gold in Birmingham But the table tennis build-up for the CWG didn’t go as smoothly as three players approached the Delhi High Court against their non-squad. The TTFI, which is led by the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), was sued by Diya Chitale, Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh for not being selected for the Indian CWG squad. In the end, only Chitale managed to get in at the expense of Archana Kamath, who would play the doubles alongside Manika, with Swastika being named as standby. Read all Latest news and Important news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/cwg-2022-unenviable-task-of-repeating-history-for-indian-table-tennis-stars-5642491.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos