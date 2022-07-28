10 High-Upside Must-Draft Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

Being safe can prevent you from missing the playoffs, but the upside is ultimately winning some championships. Ultimately, the managers who take home titles are the ones most willing to swing in front of the fences, hoping to hit some home runs. If you’re not the first, you’re the last…but to be the first, you have to take a risk, which opens you up to finish last. While risk is not directly proportional to buoyancy, they are correlated. Yes, JK Dobbins looked like a superstar late in the 2020 season, but is he healthy enough to be a bell cow, or is he stuck in a timeshare with Gus Edwards and Mike Davis? Sure, Jerry Jeudy has a QB who can give him quality goals, but he hasn’t scored many touchdowns and hasn’t had as much success as teammates Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

Every chance to succeed also comes with the chance of failure. The only way to get ahead and give yourself an edge is to do your own research and find out whose ceiling is high enough to outweigh the risk associated with their design costs. Our featured experts are here to help you jump-start that research by sharing their best high-upside options relative to their average design position (ADP).

Q1. Which RB has the most advantage over his current positional half PPR ADP, and which player(s) would you pass with a higher ADP at his position?

Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL): Consensus ADP – RB33 | 88th overall

“Cordarrelle Patterson is already 31 years old, but he has relatively little wear and tear on his body, as last year was his first with over 100 carriers. As a Deebo Samuel-esque hybrid “wide back,” Patterson amassed 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2022. This year, he has a good chance of replicating his use of 153 carries and 69 goals, as the Falcons will be without RB Mike Davis (release) and WR’s Calvin Ridley (suspension) and Russell Gage (free agency). Intriguing as RB Tyler Allgeier may be in the fifth round, he is unlikely to push Patterson off the field, and WR Drake London in the first round is unlikely to claim all 146 targets cleared by Ridley and Gage. I’d pass on Chase Edmonds.”

– Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros)

D’Andre Swift (DET): Consensus ADP – RB9 | 15th overall

“D’Andre Swift is easily my favorite part of the Lions offense and deserves to be a high second round pick. Swift was RB9 in points per game (half point scoring) in 10 games played before his injury. He led all running backs in receptions (53) and averaged almost 19 touches per game (ninth best in position). Since Swift only earned 26 red zone touches last season — outside of the top 30 — there’s room for his touchdown output to grow. During the first seven weeks of the year, Swift posted 22 red zone hits (a pace of 53 over a 17-game season). I take it from guys like Javonte Williams and Nick Chubb because of the pass-catching ceiling. ”

– Andrew Erickson (FantasyPros)

Christian McCaffrey (CAR): Consensus ADP – RB3 | 3rd overall

“No running back has a higher advantage than Christian McCaffrey – not even Jonathan Taylor. Since becoming a feature in 2018, McCaffrey has averaged 22.3 half PPR fantasy points per game. A hodgepodge of injuries (thankfully non-ligament injuries) limited CMC to 10 games in the past two years. That’s the risk with a 205-pound workhorse. But the potential reward is a treasure chest of fantasy points from this electric run-catch threat. I would put Jonathan Taylor over McCaffrey because of JT’s crystal clear medical history, but I would definitely prefer McCaffrey over Austin Ekeler who has an ADP of RB2. Ekeler will no doubt run into TD regression and will likely hand over some early work to rookie Isaiah Spiller.

– Pat Fitzmaurice (FantasyPros)

Ken Walker III (SEA): Consensus ADP – RB34 | 90th overall

“I’m going with a rookie who just saw someone retire in his backfield. Yes, it’s Kenneth Walker. For now, Walker may be second fiddle to Rashad Penny, but talent and health will prevail by mid-season. I’m willing to take over Walker from a running back in Devin Singletary because Walker can be a workhorse. We saw what a running back in Seattle could do when they saw most of the work. Devin Singletary was solid, but Buffalo has made it clear they want to get more out of the position. ”

– Steven Painted (The fantasy coaches)



Q2. Which WR has the most advantage at his current positional half PPR ADP, and which player(s) would you pass with a higher ADP in his position?

Mike Williams (LAC): Consensus ADP – WR19 | 53rd overall

Mike Williams was the WR1 in half-PPR fantasy scores for the first five weeks of the 2021 season. A pinched knee slowed him through the middle part of the season, but he finished strong, with two 100-yard appearances in his last. five games and TD catches in each of his last two games.Williams is a stellar playmaker with career averages of 16.1 yards per catch and 9.3 yards per target, and at 27 he is clearly in his best form. of Williams is WR19, but there is a top five here. I would rather have Williams than teammate Keenan Allen, Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf or Jaylen Waddle, who all have higher ADPs.”

– Pat Fitzmaurice (FantasyPros)

“Mike Williams finished the season as the WR23 in fantasy points per game (with career highs in goals, catches and yards per route), despite a significant cooling in the later weeks, in addition to leaving a boatload of touchdown production on the table. For the first five weeks of the season, the wide span was the first in WR to score just ahead of Cooper Kupp. The sky is the limit with the Chargers attack, and the production of positive TD regression could easily overwhelm Williams in fantasy across all formats with Keenan Allen, despite the latter’s higher projected target share. I’m willing to pass Allen’s high floor for a shot at Williams’ advantage at a discounted ADP. Remember, Big Mike beat Allen last season.”

– Andrew Erickson (FantasyPros)

Drake London (ATL): Consensus ADP – WR42 | 106th overall

“Drake London is exactly the kind of rookie receiver I want to take a chance on. He’s big (6-4, 219 pounds), he’s young (21 years old in July), and he’s entering the NFL early (as a junior). He has elite draft capital (pick No. 8) and he had a strong college production (received 88-1,084-7 in eight games in his final season). The USC product could be the next Larry Fitzgerald or Mike Evans with those traits. I would pass on DeAndre Hopkins.”

– Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros)

Chris Olave (NO): Consensus ADP – WR47 | 116th overall

“Chris Olave has a lot of advantage with his current ADP of 116 overall. Olave has an early chance to be the Saints WR1 on the attack, while Michael Thomas is still recovering and Jarvis Landry is slightly past his prime. I want to take over Olave from Rashod Bateman, whose ADP is 89th overall. Bateman can be the WR1 on the team; the Ravens should be back at the bottom of the rankings on passing attempts. The Saints with Jameis Winston should become a powerful passing unit. ”

– Steven Painted (The fantasy coaches)

Q3. Which TE has the most advantage at his current positional half PPR ADP, and which player(s) would you pass with a higher ADP in his position?

Albert Okwuegbunam (DEN): Consensus ADP – TE15 | 141st overall

“Albert Okwuegbunam only had 40 goals last year, but under the tight ends to hit that threshold, he was seventh and ninth in yards per route (2.0) and routes per target (4.2). The target competition will be tough with WR’s Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler – but if Okwuegbunam becomes a regular contributor, he’s likely to break market expectations, and rookie TE Greg Dulcich Okwuegbunam seems unlikely to take it in any serious way. will challenge years given its third round of draft capital. I would pass on Mike Gesicki.”

– Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros)

“Albert Okwuegbunam is 6-6, 258 pounds with 4.49 speed, which equates to a speed score of 100 percentile. In college, he broke out with 11 TD catches at the University of Missouri as a 19-year-old freshman. He has shown flashes of playing skill in his first two NFL seasons and now he is getting a major QB upgrade with Russell Wilson. There may be competition from rookie TE Greg Dulcich, but 24-year-old Albert O has a chance to make a big profit on a 12th-round ADP of TE18. At that price, if it doesn’t work quickly, it won’t be as painful to cut it. I prefer Okwuegbunam to Irv Smith, Robert Tonyan or David Njoku.”

– Pat Fitzmaurice (FantasyPros)

Kyle Pitts (ATL): Consensus ADP – TE3 | 36th overall

“It’s hard to beat the potential advantage of the highly talented Kyle Pitts entering his second season. As a 21-year-old rookie, Pitts finished third among the tight ends in receiving yards (1,018, 60 per game). The last two 21-year-old rookies (Justin Jefferson, JuJu Smith-Schuster) averaging at least 60 yards/game as rookies (which Pitts did) reached 1,400 yards in their second season. I’d rather take the advantage of the unicorn talent in round 3 rather than pay a bounty for an older veteran in Travis Kelce, or Mark Andrews in a foul that amounts to turning back his passing attempts in 2022. ”

– Andrew Erickson (FantasyPros)

Zach Ertz (ARI): Consensus ADP – TE10 | 97th overall

“Zach Ertz has the potential for a big season, especially with DeAndre Hopkins serving a six-game suspension and new signing Hollywood Brown who has a hamstring problem. Ertz is on ADP 97 overall and could sooner top another tight 30 picks. TJ Hockenson may be young and talented, but the new weapons the Lions have brought and Hockenson’s injury history are cause for concern. Ertz could easily be the number one target, producing elite TE numbers by 2022.”

– Steven Painted (The fantasy coaches)

