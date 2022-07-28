Jannik Sinner shocking revelations about private life: ‘Never done’





Jannik Sinner remarked in a recent interview about the differences between him and any 20-year-old, especially outside the tennis court, and talked a little bit about what he likes to do in the little free time available. The South Tyrolean is currently one of the best Italian talents, with a lot of potential and qualities to exploit and improve in the near future to get significant satisfaction from the ATP Tour. The lad from San Candido, at the age of 20, has already made the top ten, currently advancing to ninth position, and managed to take the quarterfinals in three different Grand Slam tournaments, missing only the US Open. After another physical problem with his ankle, for which he has decided to postpone his return for a week, the Italian is ready to take to the field on the red clay of Umag to also look for his first ATP title of the 2022 season. Curiosities about Jannik Sinner Sinner opened up about personal life and revealed other very interesting details. The Italian was the first to comment on why he started playing tennis: “In skiing, you are out with a mistake. In football, one player alone cannot make the difference. In this sport, on the other hand, you are only against each other: it is a mental battle, like in chess. You have to get inside the head of the opponent. This is the real purpose of tennis. In fact, the best tennis players are the ones who win by playing badly.” Then some curiosities: “Without the support of the family this would have been impossible. They taught me to be a normal and calm kid, I don’t do anything outside the field. I like karting, barbecuing and hanging out with friends. Pub and disco? No I’ve never been there. I’m not really the type. The family taught me to be a good person first and then a great professional. I started reading a lot this year: sports books like stories by Ibrahimovic, Lindsey Vonn and now I’ve switched to LeBron. I especially like after dinner, when I’m tired I fall asleep.”

