Canadian experts say sexual assault in hockey, other sports has been around for decades

Laurel Walzak says that while recent news of sexual assault in Canadian hockey has been disturbing, she was not at all surprised.

And, Walzak warned, it’s just the beginning.

“Now is not even the tip of the iceberg,” Walzak told The Canadian Press in a telephone interview. “I’m so grateful. But I’m also scared. It’s just so widespread.”

Walzak was one of 28 Canadian experts from 21 universities to sign an open letter to Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge and Heritage Committee Chair Hedy Frye for the start of a parliamentary hearing as part of an inquiry into the handling of sexual allegations of assault.

The letter emphasized that Canada could become a global leader in developing solutions. But Walzak said this requires an overhaul of the governance of hockey and other sports, and men must take the lead.

“The organization, the leadership, the governance, the governance, should be accountable for this,” said Walzak, professor of Sport Media & Sport Business at the Global Experiential Sport Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University.

“And men in hockey leadership must drive change because it is controlled and led by men in leadership. They are the gatekeepers, they are the power, they are the insiders. And it’s not just here in Canada, it’s going all over the world, it’s going to the IOC (International Olympic Committee), it’s going to the International Ice Hockey Federation, it’s going to the local hockey club base in Toronto.”

The letter has come under fire with Hockey Canada since news that members of the 2018 junior world team were charged with gang assault after a gala event in London, Ont. Police have not filed charges, but the woman at the center of the charges has charged Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and several players this spring.

Hockey Canada settled the case for an undisclosed fee and MPs on the committee are now investigating how it handled the allegations and the lawsuit. Hockey Canada managers and others appeared before the House of Commons Heritage Committee on Wednesday.

Another allegation of sexual assault against the 2003 junior world team surfaced last week.

Hockey Canada, it was revealed, maintained a fund used in part to settle abuse claims, with $7.6 million paid in nine settlements since 1989. The figure does not include the undisclosed amount of the lawsuit’s settlement related to the alleged incident in 2018.

“I wasn’t surprised at all (by the news of attacks),” Walzak said. “What amazed me was the amount of money Hockey Canada has. That sounds very naive to say, but when I was in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (Walzak was the chairman of the board of the Women’s League), when we had our financial problems, we went to Hockey Canada to ask for money.

“They gave us a small loan and we had to pay it back. It wasn’t even $100,000. It was almost nothing. And it was so hard… it felt like I was on my knees begging for it. That’s how I felt.”

Sexual violence in sports is not uniquely Canadian, Walzak emphasized. She said the problem is too big to be solved by individual culture assessments or surveys conducted by each sport. And allowing individuals to stay on without being held accountable is like rearranging deck chairs on a sinking ship.

“We have to be absolutely blatantly honest in these conversations… All this aggressive, physically dominant, heterosexual, white… the hockey world has to change and if we don’t do it with blatant honesty, and actually look at the ugly truths, then nothing is going to change.” , she says.

“We need to be comfortable with the inconvenient because people are being violated. They are sexually abused. They are destroyed. And these are children, these are young women, these are adults. And there are hundreds of thousands of people who exist in the Hockey Canada system.”

The open letter states that there appears to be little awareness in Canada of the International Olympic Committee’s three scientific “Consensus Statements” in 2007, 2016 and ’19, which warned sports organizations, including Hockey Canada, that sexual harassment and abuse are common in all countries. sports and at all levels “(in) the locker room, the playing field, outings, the coach’s home or car, and social events, especially where alcohol is involved.

“Team initiations or end-of-season celebrations may also involve sexual abuse against individuals or groups,” the statements continued.

The consensus statements called for actions including independent regulation of sport at local, state and national levels, openness and transparency for incident reporting, and investment in developing approaches to address and change sexual violence.

“The most recent allegations of sexual assault against women involving Canadian hockey players are deeply disturbing,” said Taylor McKee, who studies hockey and sports culture at Brock University. “While these kinds of incidents are surprising and shocking to the public, academics and journalists have repeatedly documented these issues in hockey and we have been calling for action for decades.”

McKee helped organize the letter because he felt men should start “stepping up” to help restore culture to the sport.

“Sexual assault in hockey has been documented in multiple studies over the past two decades, but Hockey Canada and the Canadian government have failed to take action to prevent these issues,” McKee said. “We are hopeful that this will now change. We need strong leadership from the Canadian government and investment in developing evidence-based methods to solve the cultural causes of these problems.”

Hockey Canada has seen its federal funding cut and corporate sponsors withdrawn financial support as a result of the alleged assault and settlement.

More than 500 Canadian gymnasts – Gymnasts for Change – have asked St-Onge for an independent investigation into their sport amid what they believe is a toxic culture of physical, mental and sexual abuse. And former gymnast Amelia Cline filed a class action lawsuit in May against Gymnastics Canada and six provincial member organizations for alleged abuse. The class has more than 100 members.

Gymnasts for Change are in Ottawa for Heritage Committee meetings.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press