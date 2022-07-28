Blue Devils well represented on US field hockey rosters





DURHAM A host of Blue Devils are gearing up to sign the Red, White, and Blue as USA Field Hockey recently announced the invitees for the 2023 U-21 and Development Squad Selection Camp, as well as the 2022-23 US Women’s National Team roster . Current Blue Devils Paige Bitting , Hannah Miller , Grace Norair , Josephine Palde , Macy Szukics and Josie Varney earned invites to participate in the 2023 U-21 and Development Squad Selection Camp. USA Field Hockey also announced its 2022-23 US National Team roster featuring former Duke standouts Leah Crouse and Jillian Wolgemuth earning two of the 38 coveted spots. The athletes selected for the U-21 selection camp were chosen based on their performance at the 2022 U-19Nexus Championship (NXC) presented by Osaka Hockey, and 2022Senior Nexus Championship presented by Osaka Hockey. Bitting and Szukics are among a talented freshman class coming for the Blue Devils, while Norair and Palde return after a solid rookie campaign in 2021. Miller and Varney both had outstanding outdoor seasons, earning playing time with the U-21 squad. Miller helped the USA to bronze at the Uniphar 5-Nations Tournament held in Dublin, Ireland this summer, while Varney was picked for the U-21 squad to play at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in April. The United States advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament in South Africa. The U-21 and DevelopmentSquad Selection Camp will take place in December 2022 or January 2023, with specific timing and location to be confirmed. During this selection camp, these athletes will be evaluated to be named in the 2023 U-21 and Development Squad. Once selected, the U-21 squad will prepare for the Junior Pan American Championship in Barbados in April with hopes of qualifying for the FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Chile in December. The athletes above this age group will have the opportunity to train with the USWNT as they prepare for the 2023 FIH Hockey Pro League games. The U.S. national team athletes competed in the Senior NXC at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, from July 17 to July 22, for four intense days of competition and two days of training as the chance of selection was at stake. The pool of athletes consisted of top elite high school, collegiate and post-collegiate players and members of the 2021-22 US Rise and U-21 Women’s National Teams, US National Development Team and USWNT. Wolgemuth and Crouse recently joined the US in the FIH Hockey Pro League. Crouse, a regular with the United States in previous pro league games, made her debut this summer. All USWNT athletes in the United States will report to the first centralized training camp in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, July 31. Training and onboarding activities will take place throughout the week through Thursday, August 4. The USWNT will compete in the fourth season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, which begins on November 3, but the US will have its first game on February 17, 2023. 2023 U-21 and selection camp for development team

