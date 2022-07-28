Strong ODI form sees India rewarded in team rankings





India has been rewarded for their West Indies clinical run by gaining more ground between themselves and Pakistan while maintaining third place in the latest ODI men’s team rankings.

Despite missing out on a host of first-choice stars, India showed they have plenty of depth backstage as they completed a 3-0 sweep over the Caribbean side on Wednesday with an emphatic victory in the final game of the series in Port of Spain. The triumph was India’s third win in the ODI series on the bounce and saw the Asian side boost their rating to a total of 110 and some four rating points away from arch-rival Pakistan (106) in fourth in the standings. It’s a far cry from the team swept away from home by South Africa at the start of the year, with India now winning eight of their last nine ODI matches to sneak further up the team rankings. New Zealand is alone at the top of the team’s ODI ranking with a rating of 128, while England (119) remain in second place despite their recent series loss to India and draw to South Africa. Pakistan remains in fourth place, while Babar Azam’s side currently faces Sri Lanka in an exciting two-game test series away from home. At the end of that series, Pakistan will have a chance to gain some ground over India and the other countries above them, with a three-game run against the Netherlands in the Netherlands, their next 50-over assignment next month. India has its own three-game ODI series set to take place at a similar time, with a quick tour of Zimbabwe in mid-August on the agenda for the in-form side.

