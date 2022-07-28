Sports
NDSU’s futsal facility a marriage of speed and complicated construction – InForum
FARGO Painters was spraying the interior of the new North Dakota States futsal training facility with more white paint than anyone could have ever imagined. It won’t be long before the construction is contained, and when it’s finished in October, a complicated building process will be complete.
Some homes take longer to build than the main phase of the $50 million Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex.
It is the largest project that Dan Walter, the senior project manager of Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, has ever taken on. He has overseen some school and hospital projects and compares the structure to some agricultural industry buildings, but nothing of this magnitude.
It’s not often you work on something of this size and scale and this wide open, Walter said. There isn’t a single column in the middle that interferes with the activities, so it’s quite impressive.
Walter graduated from NDSU in construction management in 2010, so he wears the Bison decals on his construction helmet like a boy from his hometown. The Kraus-Anderson firm is no stranger to large projects; it built the Minnesota Vikings training facility in Eagan, Minn.
NDSU’s indoor used a paneled construction system so that when the materials arrived on site, workers could erect them in a relatively short amount of time. It is an important reason why a structure of this size can be built in about a year.
It took a lot of preparation to get to this point, Walter said. The wall panels are all prefab, so we were able to install them in a few weeks. A lot of hard work, a lot of effort through a lot of trades here and it all comes together really well.
The structure uses a window technology called Kalwall, which allows a glare-free light into the building to brighten up the interior. Kalwall windows are thicker, more energy efficient and also double as an external structural material.
They’re paneled so they can go up relatively quickly, too, Walter said.
The FieldTurf outdoor football field is in the final phase of installation. The two end zones and the Bison logo in the midfield will be the same as those at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome.
The football schedule is slated to take over on August 5, although the hope is to move it one day when fall training begins on August 4.
The turf continues into the indoor facility, and seven large garage doors allow the space to feel open to two football fields.
The overhead doors provide more lighting and allow the indoor space to merge with the outdoor space, says Walter. You can open all these doors and use both rooms almost simultaneously.
The second phase of the project on the west side is in the initial phase of the foundation. Todd Phelps, NDSU’s deputy director of athletics, expects it to be ready in the spring of 2023.
That part will mainly consist of a gym, locker room and sports medicine facilities.
They’ve been phenomenal to us, being on time and meeting deadlines, it’s all been fantastic, said Phelps. There are always hiccups along the way, but they’ve found ways to keep things moving.
Keeping things moving is a big part of Brandon Larkins’ work. He is Kraus-Anderson’s project manager. For example, a wet spring caused problems in the construction timeline.
You should always have a plan A and a plan B, Larkin said. When Plan A doesn’t go well, you can take that same contractor and manpower and put them elsewhere to keep making progress.
Crews this week are getting ready to install speaker and grid systems, the latter of which can get complicated. Nets prevent balls from hitting the underside of the metal roof panel. There will also be net systems for other sports such as baseball and golf.
Phelps said NDSU is hoping for an Oct. 14 opening for the first phase. The Bison will receive South Dakota State in the Dakota Marker game on October 15.
Nothing ever fits perfectly, but in the grand scheme of things and with the size of the building here, everything went together pretty well, Walter said.
