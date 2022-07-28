Sports
‘Would have won’ – Nick Kyrgios’ bold Wimbledon final claim after US Open setback
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios believes he would have won the 2022 Wimbledon final had he played against anyone other than Novak Djokovic.
Kyrgios played in his first Grand Slam final and won the first set before failing to stop Djokovic’s assault on another title as the Serb won 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3).
The 27-year-old demonstrated his powerful serve throughout the match, taking home 30 aces compared to Djokovic’s 15.
But Kyrgios wasn’t as clinical as it mattered in the final, as he only converted one of his six breakpoints, while Djokovic won two of his four.
Held in a Q+A on his Instagram stories, Kyrgios was asked what his biggest lesson was from the experience and while he admitted to improving on one point, he felt he played well enough to beat most players on the day.
“Honestly, I feel like my first slam final was impressive, next time I would try to ride the emotional wave a bit more smoothly, but I realize how much was at stake,” Kyrgios wrote.
“I feel like if I was against anyone other than Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day, I would have won.”
Kyrgios played at his best during Wimbledon and attracted a lot of attention for his behavior on court.
While he was out of control at times, the Australian has suggested it’s all part of his game after being asked if his antics were tactical.
“Look at my win/loss record, titles, big wins and prize money, you work it out,” Kyrgios replied.
Another asked why he was so cocky, with Kyrgios adamant that it’s just confidence based on his past experiences.
“People tend to confuse my confidence with arrogance because they have no idea what I’ve been through,” he said.
Kyrgios suffers US Open setback
After making the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios will aim to make another deep run at the US Open starting in late August.
But the 27-year-old’s preparations have started worryingly after he was forced to withdraw from the Atlanta Open singles on Wednesday.
While Kyrgios won a doubles match against Thanasi Kokkinakis the day before, he chose to play it safe and not risk himself in singles due to a persistent injury.
“I just want to say that I’m really sorry I can’t compete tonight,” Kyrgios told the crowd in Atlanta.
“I won this tournament once and I’m playing one of the best tennis players of my career, all I wanted to do was come here and give you a show and see what I was capable of.
“I can’t put in my best performance, I’m very sorry.
“I keep hoping and maybe I can continue to double with Thanasi.
“I hope you all aren’t too hard on me. I would come here to see you in person to tell you I love you and hopefully next year I can compete in singles and give it my all.”
Kyrgios is now likely to turn his singles attention to the Western & Southern Open, which will take place in August, as he wants to shake off his injury concerns before the US Open.
The Australian received a wildcard for the tournament in Cincinnati, where Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev also expected to play.
