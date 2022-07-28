Sports
Table tennis player Javier Sotomayor makes history
Javier Sotomayor, the Falkland Islands’ only table tennis representative at the Commonwealth Games, works full-time as a hairdresser in one of only three salons in the South Atlantic archipelago. The 36-year-old also happens to be the first paddler in CWG history to play for the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory. And he can only thank his day job as a hairdresser for his big moment at the Birmingham Games.
“In 2006 I was working in Santiago as a stylist and someone who had opened a hair salon in the Falklands flew to Chile to look for hairdressers,” said Sotomayor, who is originally from Chile. “I went to work for them for a year and then came back to Chile. After I married my wife Andrea, I went back to the Falklands and we opened our business, Belle Hair Salon.”
Sotomayor has been there ever since, combining two of his passions. “I started playing table tennis when I was nine, and was number 6 in Chile when I was 12 years old. I played for another five years, but stopped due to study and work. I then started again in the Falkland Islands about eight years ago because this was my sports. I missed it a lot,” he said.
He is now working hard to continue the growth of the sport in the country, which became the 227th member of the International Table Tennis Federation last November. “We are only four players. We try to do the best because we are not professionals. We have no competition. I went to the Island Games three years ago, but the Commonwealth Games will be completely different,” said Sotomayor.
“It’s good to learn and play with better players. It doesn’t matter if I lose. I feel 100 percent.” The Falkland Islands delegation in Birmingham also has two regular customers of his salon.
