College Football Conference Rescheduling Rumors and Big Ten Expansion News – AthlonSports.com

The rescheduling of college football and the expansion of the conference are in the news again, as UCLA and USC have officially joined the Big Ten. The Trojans and Bruins are expected to join in time for the 2024 season.

With the Trojans and Bruins joining the Big Ten, it would be a seismic shift in college football. USC and UCLA would give the Big Ten 16 teams to rival the SEC while significantly hurting the Pac-12 with the loss of two major brands. Moving to the Big Ten would be significant in terms of revenue and power for USC and UCLA.

The news about the Pac-12, Big Ten, USC and UCLA and possible reschedules between other conferences is moving fast.

Athlon Sports follows the latest news about college football expansion and conference rescheduling. This post will be updated during the low season with the latest news.

The latest updates regarding the Big Ten, Pac-12, USC, UCLA, college football reshuffle and expansion:

Wednesday July 27

*Is the Big Ten considering more expansion? According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is evaluating the “dignity” of adding Oregon, Washington, Stanford and California to the conference.

The complete report on possible expansion to 20 teams from CBS Sports

Wednesday 20 July

*Braden Gall of the Athlon Sports’ Cover 2 Podcast spoke to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy to get the latest update on all things reshuffle and expansion in college football:

tuesday 19 july

*ESPN and CBS Sports reports that the Pac-12 and Big 12 will not cooperate or merge after discussions between the two conferences. The Big 12 approached the Pac-12 about possible ways to work together, but ended talks on Monday.

What's next for the Pac-12 and Big 12?

*During SEC Media Days, Commissioner Greg Sankey commented on the recent changes in college football realignment and expansion. As expected, Sankey indicated that the SEC has no urgency to comment on USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten.

“We are poised to grow to 16 members by July 1, 2025,” said Sankey. This expansion keeps the SEC in neighboring states, supporting a reasonable geography among like-minded universities and giving us confidence that fan interest will continue to grow in our communities, in our region, in this country and literally around the world.”

“There is no sense of urgency in our competition, no panic and reaction to the decisions of others. We know who we are. We are confident in our collective strength and we are uniquely positioned to continue to provide remarkable experiences, both educational and athletic field, along with world-class support to student-athletes.”

“The good news for the Southeastern Conference is people are calling and saying, Hey, you’re doing something really special. They’re kind of hinting at the edge.”

“We know who we are. We are confident in our success. We are really looking forward to expanding and it will be at 16 teams. Don’t feel pressured to work with just a few. But we’ll see what happens around us and be attentive, but be agile.”

Monday 11 July

*Matt Hayes from 1010XL and Saturday Down South reports that the SEC prefers to stick with 16 teams and not go beyond the additions of Oklahoma and Texas for now. The report looks at possible reasons why the conference might reconsider, as well as why the SEC prefers to stay at 16. Read more here

wednesday july 6

*Can the Pac-12 and ACC work together on a broadcast partnership? According to Sports Illustrated, the two conferences are discussing options, including the potential for the ACC network to broadcast Pac-12 games:

* What’s the latest in college football realignment and expansion? Athlon Sports’ Cover 2 Podcast dives deep into the Pac-12, Big Ten, ACC and Notre Dame. Also why North Carolina and Virginia are important states to watch in expansion:

*How realistic are Oregon and Washington for the Big Ten? Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline spoke to a source who appears to indicate that the Ducks and Huskies will not participate in the USC and UCLA conference:

tuesday july 5

*Can the Pac-12 and ACC form some sort of partnership to counter the SEC and Big Ten with 16 teams? According to CBS Sports, the two conferences discussed a “loose partnership” that would potentially include some regular season games as well as a championship game in Las Vegas.

*While there have been reports of potential interest from six Pac-12 teams to join the Big 12, both Colorado and the state of Arizona have released statements indicating current (tentative?) support for the Pac-12. Just as a friendly reminder, take any report in the rescheduling and expansion of the conference with a grain of salt. Programs are publicly recorded, but every statement and comment is used as potential leverage.

Colorado:

Arizona state:

*According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is in “deep discussions” with multiple Pac-12 teams about joining the league. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah have previously been named as candidates here, and the Big 12 is also considering Washington and Oregon.

*The Pac-12 issued a statement Tuesday morning indicating that the board of directors has authorized the conference to begin negotiations on the next media rights deal. With uncertainty about the conference, this step is necessary for the conference to try to keep teams in the loop.

sunday july 3

*Is the Pac-12 looking for more defectors from its conference? According to WildcatAuthority.comThe Big 12 will meet this week to discuss the potential addition of Arizona, the state of Arizona, Colorado and Utah to the conference:

friday july 1

*The Pac-12 issued a statement Friday stating that the conference will explore expansion to replace USC and UCLA:

*Which teams can replace USC and UCLA in the Pac-12? A look at the potential candidates for expansion.

*According to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the Big Ten is waiting at Notre Dame to make a decision about joining the conference, before considering further expansion.

Thursday June 30

*It’s official: UCLA and USC have announced their intention to join the Big Ten in time for the 2024 season:

* Jon Wilner from the Pac-12 Hotline reports that USC and UCLA plan to move to the Big Ten as early as the 2024 season.

* Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports that the deal for USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten could close in days.

* ESPN’s Pete Thamel also reports that the deal for USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten is nearing completion: