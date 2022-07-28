Stinson added to Paul Hornung Award Watch List









american football

7/28/2022 1:00 PM

DURHAM Duke junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson was named on the waiting list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, an honor given to the nation’s most versatile player by the Louisville Sports Commission. Stinson, a 5-8, 173-pound native of Opelika, Ala., is a preseason First Team All-ACC roster of Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. In 23 career games, the defending defender has put together 55 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. As a kick returner, Stinson has returned 51 kicks for 1,173 yards (23.00) with two touchdowns. The junior received the team’s Bill Keziah Award just a year ago as a player on the team’s special squad. Honorable Mention All-ACC roster as a kick-return specialist, Stinson achieved 94- and 86-yard kick-off returns for a touchdown against Miami and Pittsburgh, respectively, in 2021. His efforts against Pittsburgh, taking seven kick-offs for 195 yards were returned with one score, earning him ACC Specialist of the Week honors. Now in its 13th season, the Paul Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville-born Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2023. The 2022 Watch List consists of 52 players from all 10 football conferences and three independents who are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The Big Ten leads the conferences with eight players on the Watch List, the Big 12 and AAC have seven each, the MAC has six, the SEC and ACC have four, the Pac 12 has three, and the Sun Belt has two. Independents Army, Liberty and Notre Dame each have one player on the list. Duke Players on 2022 NCFAA Watchlists

Ray Guy Prize: Porter Wilson

Würffel Trophy: DeWayne Carter #Good week

