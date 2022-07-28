TV channels and live streaming details for Commonwealth Games cricket





The Commonwealth Games 2022 mark the return of cricket and the first entry of women’s cricket: here you can watch the T20Is live, along with TV channels and live streaming schedule for cricket in CWG 2022. The action kicks off on July 29, with the first day featuring two matches India – Australia and Pakistan – Barbados. The semi-finals will start on August 6, with the bronze medal match on the same day as the final (gold medal match). In total, eight teams are part of the 22nd edition of CWG, with 12 matches in the group stage and four in the final stage. group A consists of Australia, India, Pakistan and Barbados, while Group B features New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka. CWG 2022, schedule: The full list of cricket matches can be found here. CWG 2022 Cricket: Where to Watch Commonwealth Games on TV Channels and Live Streaming In the UK, live coverage will be available on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Cricket updates will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. In india, CWG 20222 airs on the Sony Sports Network:the tournament can be followed live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Six. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Sony Live. In Australiathe match will be shown on the Seven Network on the following TV channels: 7, 7Two and 7Mate. Live streaming will be available on the 7plus app. To bet on the Commonwealth Games, go to bet365.

