2022 College Football Preseason Rankings: Top 25 Off-ball Linebackers | college football

It’s time to step up the preview for the 2022 college football season, as Week 0 is just weeks away.

The PFF College Football Sample Guide for 2022 has just dropped and coupled with it is an extension of the PFF’s positional rankings for the season that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Below are PFF’s picks for the top 25 off-ball linebackers entering the 2022 college football season, along with some superlatives at the end, including the biggest projections and sleepers.

(Note: This has nothing to do with pro potential.)

Rank Player, School 1 Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington Huskies 2 Noah Sewell, Oregon Ducks 3 Trenton Simpson, Clemson Tigers 4 Carlton Martial, Troy Trojans 5 Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Bearcats 6 Troy Brown, Ole Miss Rebels 7 Bumper Pool, Arkansas Razorbacks 8 Drake Thomas, NC State Wolfpack 9 Darius Muasau, UCLA Bruins 10 Jack Campbell, Iowa Hawkeyes 11 Mikel Jones, Syracuse Orange 12 Jestin Jacobs, Iowa Hawkeyes 13 Curtis Jacobs, Penn State Nittany Lions 14 Donavan Mutin, Houston Cougars 15 KD Davis, North Texas Mean Green 16 Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 17 Seth Benson, Iowa Hawkeyes 18 Eric Gentry, USC Trojan Horses 19 Micah Baskerville, LSU Tigers 20 Josh Chandler-Semedo, Colorado Buffaloes 21 Stefon Thompson, Syracuse Orange 22 Nick Jackson, Virginia Cavaliers 23 Ventrell Miller, Florida Gators 24 Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati Bearcats 25 Mike Jones Jr., LSU Tigers

the top dog

1. EDEFUAN ULOFOSHIO, WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Although he has played less than 300 snaps in each of the last three seasons, Ulofoshio has more than proven to be one of the best in that position. He started out as a walk-on in 2018 before finally earning playing time in 2019, and he shone (210 snaps in the last five games). From then on, he was limited to just four games in 2020 due to the pandemic and played six games in 2021 due to injury. He has a PFF score of 90.3 for his career over 743 snaps scoring over 82.0 as a run defender, pass rusher and cover defender. Ulofoshio has attempted 148 tackles in that time and only missed seven. Unfortunately for Ulofoshio and Washington, the off-ball linebacker will miss at least a few games of the 2022 season due to another conditioning injury, but head coach Kalen DeBoer is hopeful he can return for part of the year.

Biggest projections

6. TROY BROWN, OLE MISS REBELS

Brown showed excellent covering ability at off-ball linebacker for Central Michigan and will now try to do the same for Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker has made eye-popping plays on the ball throughout his career, as his 33 passing stops, 14 combined forced omissions and interceptions, and 94.1 coverage ratio since 2019 have all topped the FBS top three. -ball linebackers standing. This addition for Ole Miss was one of the most under-the-radar draws of the transfer portal during this cycle.

9. DARIUS MUASAU, UCLA BRUINS

Muasau has just started a breakout season in Hawaii, where he finished as one of the most prolific off-ball linebackers at the Group of Five level. Muasau finished 15th nationally in defensive stops (51) last year and led the group in forced fumbles (five). His lightning-fast power is especially exceptional. Muasau put up 37 pressure points from 131 rushes en route to a 91.5 pass rush class. It’s a sight to behold to watch him attack downhill. His new team, UCLA, held the fastest pace in the Pac-12 last season by more than eight percentage points (48%), but there is a new defensive coordinator in town.

13. CURTIS JACOBS, PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Jacobs will anchor the Nittany Lions linebacking corps after losing some key starters. He held up well in his first year from 2021 given his job and level of experience with a PFF rating of 65.9. As he moves from a more overhanging to an internal role in 2022, the former top-40 recruit is a candidate to take a step forward to top status.

biggest sleepers

4. CARLTON MARTIAL, TROY TROJANS

Martial was a Trojans walk-on all the way back in 2017. He started his first race not too long after that in 2018 and has been one of the best at the national level ever since. Martial has posted 90.9, 91.3, 82.4 and 81.8 PFF numbers for the past four seasons, all 12th or above in position in that respective season. He’s made 211 defensive stops across that span, more than anyone else in the FBS. Martial may not look impressive at 5 feet-9,216 pounds, but that short stature clearly didn’t stop him.

15. KD DAVIS, NORTH TEXAS MEANS GREEN

Davis flirted with a few SEC programs during his brief stint on the portal this offseason before choosing to stay in North Texas. This is important to the Mean Green as the off-ball linebacker was one of the most prolific at the position in 2021. Davis’ 68 defensive stops were the same as most among FBS off-ball linebackers last year. He is also a very effective blitzer, as his 88.6 pass-rush figure, which finished in 10th place in 2021, can attest.