Sports
2022 College Football Preseason Rankings: Top 25 Off-ball Linebackers | college football
It’s time to step up the preview for the 2022 college football season, as Week 0 is just weeks away.
The PFF College Football Sample Guide for 2022 has just dropped and coupled with it is an extension of the PFF’s positional rankings for the season that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
Below are PFF’s picks for the top 25 off-ball linebackers entering the 2022 college football season, along with some superlatives at the end, including the biggest projections and sleepers.
(Note: This has nothing to do with pro potential.)
|Rank
|Player, School
|1
|Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington Huskies
|2
|Noah Sewell, Oregon Ducks
|3
|Trenton Simpson, Clemson Tigers
|4
|Carlton Martial, Troy Trojans
|5
|Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Bearcats
|6
|Troy Brown, Ole Miss Rebels
|7
|Bumper Pool, Arkansas Razorbacks
|8
|Drake Thomas, NC State Wolfpack
|9
|Darius Muasau, UCLA Bruins
|10
|Jack Campbell, Iowa Hawkeyes
|11
|Mikel Jones, Syracuse Orange
|12
|Jestin Jacobs, Iowa Hawkeyes
|13
|Curtis Jacobs, Penn State Nittany Lions
|14
|Donavan Mutin, Houston Cougars
|15
|KD Davis, North Texas Mean Green
|16
|Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|17
|Seth Benson, Iowa Hawkeyes
|18
|Eric Gentry, USC Trojan Horses
|19
|Micah Baskerville, LSU Tigers
|20
|Josh Chandler-Semedo, Colorado Buffaloes
|21
|Stefon Thompson, Syracuse Orange
|22
|Nick Jackson, Virginia Cavaliers
|23
|Ventrell Miller, Florida Gators
|24
|Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati Bearcats
|25
|Mike Jones Jr., LSU Tigers
the top dog
1. EDEFUAN ULOFOSHIO, WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Although he has played less than 300 snaps in each of the last three seasons, Ulofoshio has more than proven to be one of the best in that position. He started out as a walk-on in 2018 before finally earning playing time in 2019, and he shone (210 snaps in the last five games). From then on, he was limited to just four games in 2020 due to the pandemic and played six games in 2021 due to injury. He has a PFF score of 90.3 for his career over 743 snaps scoring over 82.0 as a run defender, pass rusher and cover defender. Ulofoshio has attempted 148 tackles in that time and only missed seven. Unfortunately for Ulofoshio and Washington, the off-ball linebacker will miss at least a few games of the 2022 season due to another conditioning injury, but head coach Kalen DeBoer is hopeful he can return for part of the year.
Biggest projections
6. TROY BROWN, OLE MISS REBELS
Brown showed excellent covering ability at off-ball linebacker for Central Michigan and will now try to do the same for Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker has made eye-popping plays on the ball throughout his career, as his 33 passing stops, 14 combined forced omissions and interceptions, and 94.1 coverage ratio since 2019 have all topped the FBS top three. -ball linebackers standing. This addition for Ole Miss was one of the most under-the-radar draws of the transfer portal during this cycle.
9. DARIUS MUASAU, UCLA BRUINS
Muasau has just started a breakout season in Hawaii, where he finished as one of the most prolific off-ball linebackers at the Group of Five level. Muasau finished 15th nationally in defensive stops (51) last year and led the group in forced fumbles (five). His lightning-fast power is especially exceptional. Muasau put up 37 pressure points from 131 rushes en route to a 91.5 pass rush class. It’s a sight to behold to watch him attack downhill. His new team, UCLA, held the fastest pace in the Pac-12 last season by more than eight percentage points (48%), but there is a new defensive coordinator in town.
13. CURTIS JACOBS, PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS
Jacobs will anchor the Nittany Lions linebacking corps after losing some key starters. He held up well in his first year from 2021 given his job and level of experience with a PFF rating of 65.9. As he moves from a more overhanging to an internal role in 2022, the former top-40 recruit is a candidate to take a step forward to top status.
biggest sleepers
4. CARLTON MARTIAL, TROY TROJANS
Martial was a Trojans walk-on all the way back in 2017. He started his first race not too long after that in 2018 and has been one of the best at the national level ever since. Martial has posted 90.9, 91.3, 82.4 and 81.8 PFF numbers for the past four seasons, all 12th or above in position in that respective season. He’s made 211 defensive stops across that span, more than anyone else in the FBS. Martial may not look impressive at 5 feet-9,216 pounds, but that short stature clearly didn’t stop him.
15. KD DAVIS, NORTH TEXAS MEANS GREEN
Davis flirted with a few SEC programs during his brief stint on the portal this offseason before choosing to stay in North Texas. This is important to the Mean Green as the off-ball linebacker was one of the most prolific at the position in 2021. Davis’ 68 defensive stops were the same as most among FBS off-ball linebackers last year. He is also a very effective blitzer, as his 88.6 pass-rush figure, which finished in 10th place in 2021, can attest.
Sources
2/ https://www.pff.com/news/college-football-preseason-rankings-top-25-linebackers-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Useful Technology That Can Improve Your Business’ Bottom Line July 28, 2022
- Magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the Philippines kills at least five people July 28, 2022
- Strong ODI form sees India rewarded in team rankings July 28, 2022
- Boris Johnson does not support Tory Grassroots bid to keep him at No 10, says Nadine Dorries July 28, 2022
- UK Automotive Industry Targets 1 Million Cars per Year, Two Years Down by 2025 | automotive industry July 28, 2022