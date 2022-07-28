Southland Conference Adds UIC as Mens Tennis Affiliate Member – Crescent City Sports

FRISCO, Texas The Southland Conference has added the University of Illinois Chicago as an affiliate member for the 2022-23 men’s tennis season, the league announced on Thursday.

The Southland has actively navigated the constant shift of the collegiate athletic landscape and is excited to partner with UIC’s progressive leadership,” said Thomas Samuel, Southland’s Senior Associate Commissioner. Led by athletic director Michael Lipitz, himself a former tennis student athlete, the Flames value the total student-athlete experience, including entry to the NCAA Championships and the ability to provide that outside of typical regional restrictions.

The Flames, under new head coach Jovan Parlic, are coming to Southland after a 28-year stint in the Horizon League (formerly the Midwestern Collegiate Conference). UIC advanced to eight conference tournament championship games under former head coach Hans Neufeld, who retired in May after his 21st year at the helm. The Flames have produced 20 rosters for all first team competitions and 12 honorees for all academic conferences in just five years since the league began announcing a full academic team.

Our affiliation with the Southland Conference ensures that our student men’s tennis athletes continue to have the opportunity to compete for automatic qualification to the NCAA tournament, said Michael Lipitz, director of athletics for the UIC, Michael Lipitz. We thank Commissioner Grant and the league members for their partnership and look forward to the 2022-2023 men’s tennis season led by Coach Parlic.

“The Southland Conference is the next step for UIC Tennis and I am delighted to be a part of it,” said Parlic. The conference features highly competitive tennis programs that will take our game to the next level and give us the opportunity to compete in the NCAA as our goal. I am looking forward to the challenge and ready to start the new chapter for Flames Tennis.”

The 2022-23 Southland Conference men’s tennis lineup will consist of Bryant, UIC, UIW, Lamar, New Orleans, Nicholls, NJIT and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The 2023 Southland Tennis Tournament will be held April 21-23 at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.