Villanova Golf Deserves GCAA Presidents Special Recognition for Teams’ Academic Success

Villanova was one of 60 collegiate golf teams from all divisions across the country to receive the Presidents Special Recognition award from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) in an announcement made this week by the organization. The award is a result of the Wildcats posting a team GPA of over 3.5 for the 2021-22 academic year. This is the ninth straight year that Villanova has earned a Team Academic Award from the GCAA and the third consecutive academic year that the Wildcats have been awarded Presidents Special Recognition status. The GCAA recognized a total of 186 nationwide programs that reported a GPA of 3.0 or higher, including 37 at the Division I level with a score of 3.50 or higher.

This week’s honor from the GCAA is the latest academic recognition for Villanova’s head coach Jim Wilkes and his squad. During the 2022 spring semester, the golf team led all Wildcats varsity programs with a GPA of 3,727 for the grading period. It was the second consecutive semester that golf had the highest team GPA. The achievement is especially noteworthy given Villanova’s success in the league over the past year. While holding the highest GPA of any varsity sports program, the Wildcats posted their lowest team batting average since the 2006 season and took the best 54-hole team score in program history (279) at the OBX/ODU Intercollegiate during the fall season.

In an earlier announcement by the GCAA last week, the trio of graduate students Matthew Copeland senior Noah Peck and sophomore Peter Weaver Named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for combining a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher with a season average of 76.0 or lower while playing in at least 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds.