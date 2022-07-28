CAA Football Publishes Preseason Poll; Five Phoenix Recognized









american football

7/28-2022 8:41:00 AM by Jason Knavel, Associate AD for Strategic Communications

Richmond, Va. The Elon Football team was picked to finish sixth in the CAA Football preseason poll, as voted by the league’s head coaches and media relations directors. Also, five Elon football players were recognized as Preseason All-CAA or honorable mention. Out of 26 voters, Elon received 191 votes, including one vote for first place. Villanova was selected to win the CAA, followed by Delaware, Rhode Island, Richmond and William & Mary. In sixth place after Elon are Stony Brook, Maine, New Hampshire, Monmouth, Towson, UAlbany and Hampton. Elon returns 16 starters from a team that finished third in CAA Football a year ago with a record of 6-5 overall and 5-3 in league games. The Phoenix has nine starters back on the defensive and returns a total of 41 letter winners. CAA Football also announced its wide receiver preseason all-conference team Jackson Parham defensive back Cole Coleman and kicker Skyler Davis deserved recognition. Defensive Lineman Torrence Williams and defensive back Tre’Von Jones received honorable mention from the competition. Parham had a breakout season in 2021, catching 57 passes for 820 yards and earning first-team All-CAA honors. He ranked in the top 45 nationally in both receiving yards and receptions per game, finishing with a pair of 100-yard games, including 122 receiving yards against New Hampshire. He had at least two receptions in every game, finishing with over 50 yards received nine times. Coleman was also a first-team All-CAA a year ago, posting a team-high 71 tackles, adding 3.5 for loss and a sack. He had three pass breakups, an interception and a blocked kick. Coleman’s three forced fumbles were ranked in the top 30 nationally as he started all 11 games for the Phoenix. Davis scored 17 of 22 field goals in 2021, including his last nine of the season. He was 9-of-10 from 40-49 yards, becoming the first Elon player to score a pair of 50-yard field goals in the same game. He tied the school record with a 52-yarder against Towson, then added another 50-yarder in that game. Davis was also 5-of-5 on field goals in the win over No. 25 Rhode Island to finish the season. Jones was the third-team All-CAA last year, with 53 tackles, 5.0 for losses, two fumbles and two interceptions. He had a season-high nine tackles against Campbell with a fumble recovery and an interception. He added an interception in a road win at Richmond. Williams, a local product of Williams High School, finished with 46 tackles on the defensive line, 6.0 tackles for losses, three sacks and a blocked kick. He had two sacks in a win over No. 25 Rhode Island and blocked a key field goal in the fourth quarter in a win over Maine. CAA Football expands to 13 teams for the first time in 2022, with Hampton and Monmouth participating in the conference. CAA Football has had a team in the FCS Championship game 11 times since 2003, a team in the semifinals of the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons, and a team in the quarterfinals every year since 1991. Eleven of the league’s 13 current members have competed in the FCS playoffs since 2015. Elon has made it to the FCS playoffs twice since 2017. BUY YOUR SEASON TICKETS TODAY Season tickets for the Elon Football 2022 season are on sale now. As a season ticket holder, fans are guaranteed to get the same seat for all five home games at the lowest possible price. Season tickets start as low as $50, with teachers and staff receiving a 50 percent discount on season tickets in Zones 2 and 3. To purchase season tickets, pleaseCLICK HERE. Information about parking and/or buying seasonal parking tickets can be found at:CLICK HERE. congratulations to @parhamjjjj @TeamColeBlooded @skylerd47 by his name on the CAA Football Preseason All-Conference Team! #AED #PhoenixRising pic.twitter.com/BgeaBzwqqm Elon Football (@ElonFootball) July 28, 2022 congratulations to Torrence Williams and @trejones10_ in being named a CAA Football Preseason All-Conference Honorable Mention! #AED #PhoenixRising pic.twitter.com/zgCkW3id6b Elon Football (@ElonFootball) July 28, 2022 –ELON —

