Sports
Flashing Field Hockey Finalizes incoming lesson
KENT, OHIO…Fresh off part of the 2021 MAC regular season title, the Kent State field hockey team has reloaded for the upcoming season, adding ten new members to their 2022 squad.
The incoming class will add much-needed depth to all positions, with an even spread of backs, midfielders and forwards.
“We are incredibly excited to have this new group of Flashes join us,” Kent State head coach Kyle DeSandes-Moyer said. “This is a very special group with a lot of experience and we look forward to seeing how they help us achieve our goals. They are all very versatile young women who we can’t wait to see the impact they have on our program and the Kent State athletic community.”
#10 Iris Bekker– Back/Midfielder
Zuidlaren, Netherlands
Club: GHHC Groningen
Bekker comes via the Netherlands to Kent State where she played for GHHC Groningen in the Elite National League. In addition to her club contributions, Bekker has participated in the Dutch U18 team and was the captain of her U16 selection in Groningen.
#26 Lauren Conroy– Back
Mount Laurel, New Jersey
Club: Spirit of the USA
Conroy comes to Kent State after a big dose of success with Spirit of the USA. The club placed fifth in the national under-19 rankings and the team took first in the 2022 RCCs. The Lenape High School product will major in nursing while playing for the Flashes.
#97 Hayley Gable– Goalkeeper
Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania
Club: X-Calibur
As a member of the prestigious Hill School, Gable helped her high school squad to three MAPL championships and two second-place finishes in the state. She has experience with two premier club teams in the state of Pennsylvania, competing for both the Eagles and X-Calibur World Championships, and was named an All-Mercury Honorable Mention twice during her career.
#20 Arden Goddard-Despot– Back/Midfielder
North Vancouver, Canada
Goddard-Despot, a transfer from the University of Guelph, has represented her country for the past two years as a member of the 2022 Junior World Cup team and as a reserve in the 2021 Pan Am Games. The former two-time Rookie of the Year was also named named All-Canadian National University Field Hockey Player in Guelph.
#18 Naomi Kagna– Midfielder
West Vancouver, Canada
Club: Rob Short Academy
Naomi Kagna will add some depth to the Flashes midfield, hoping to translate the success she found at Rockridge Secondary school, where she was named her team’s MVP. She was also named as a First-Team North Shore Secondary School All-Star. During her time in Kent State, Kagna will study Early Childhood Education.
#7 Emma Rolston– Forward
Newport, Pennsylvania
Club: Central Penn FH
A four-time winner of a letter, Rolston made her mark on multiple programs at Greenwood High School during her time as a Wildcat, finishing her hockey career with the sixth most goals (65) and eighth most points (156) in Perry County history. . Rolston was named First Team Tri-Valley in both her junior and senior years and was honored as the Tri-Valley MVP at the end of her senior season. She has also made her mark on the track and holds the Greenwood school record in the high jump at 5-4.
#28 Maia Sarrabayrouse– Back/Midfielder
Catalonia, Spain
Club: Youth FC
Sarrabayrouse brings a championship pedigree from Spain. The Catalan has already been part of four championship-winning teams, collecting titles in the U16 Spanish Indoor Championship in 2019, the U18 Indoor Catalan Championship in 2021 and both the U18 Catalan and Spanish Championships in 2022. She will study international affairs while attending. of Kent State.
#3 Emma Victory– Forward
Louisville, Kentucky
Club: IFHCK
A product of Assumption High School, Seger was a key member of the Rocket’s State Championship winning team during her sophomore year, earning her Second Team All-Kentucky Honors. She followed that feat with another second-team nomination the following year en route to her fourth and final varsity letter.
#17 Patricia Strunk– Attacker/midfielder
Neuss, Germany
Club: Hockey Club Duesseldorf
As a member of the prestigious Düsseldorfer Hockey Club, Strunk helped her team to three German championships during her career abroad, winning two indoor titles from 2018-2020 and adding an outdoor title before the pandemic. She was named to the West German state selection team and was a member of the German U16 Junior National Team in 2018 and 2019. As a Bundesliga athlete, Struck brings experience from the top division of German hockey to the MAC.
#24 Emma Yeager– Midfielder
Middletown, Pennsylvania
Club: Nook
Another four-time winner of a letter, Yeager helped Lower Dauphin High School to four consecutive conference championships, finishing second in the state in three of those years. The former defender was named to the All-Conference First Team in his freshman year and brings the lead of a former team captain.
The Flashes begin their 2022 campaign in Bloomington, Indiana, as they prepare for the Hoosiers on August 26. For more information on the Kent State hockey team, stay tuned at KentStatesports.com.
2/ https://kentstatesports.com/news/2022/7/28/flashes-field-hockey-finalize-incoming-class.aspx
