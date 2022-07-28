Jamison named on Paul Hornung Award watch list





LOUISVILLE, Ky. Texas super senior D’Shawn Jamison was named on the preseason waiting list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday. It is the third year in a row that Jamison is on the list. The Paul Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football. D’Shawn Jamison has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list @D_JAMISON5 @hornungaward pic.twitter.com/envXGL5ujW — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 28, 2022 A Houston native, Jamison is a fifth-year defensive back and returner who has played in 48 career games with 31 starts and is a Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week three times. He has returned three kicks for touchdowns in his career (2 kickoff/1 point), which equals the second most in school history. Jordan Shipley (1 kickoff/3 punt) is the only Longhorn with more kick-return touchdowns of all time. He is also one of only five Longhorns to have returned both a punt and a touchdown kick-off during his career. Overall, he averages 26.6 yards per kickoff return, second in program history behind Ramonce Taylor (27.0), and ranks fourth all-time in UT history in career kick returns (54) and kick return yards (1,435) while returning 42 points for 358 yards for an average of 8.5 yards per return. On defense, he has posted a total of 114 tackles (88 solo), four tackles for losses, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles. In 2021, Jamison played all 12 games and started, reaching career heights with 48 tackles and 34 solo tackles, and had one interception, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. He made six games with at least five tackles, the majority of his career, including a pair of seven tackle appearances against Oklahoma and West Virginia. On special teams, he returned 19 kick-offs for 424 yards (22.3 years) and 12 punts for 105 yards (8.8 years). He set a UT record for one season in 2020 with an average of 31.7 yards per return on kickoffs, while his 564 kickoff return yards are the third-highest in a season in school history. Against Kansas State, he set a UT single-game record averaging 50.0 yards per kickoff return on three attempts for a total of 150 yards (98, 37, 15) to set the nine-year-old school record of Fozzy Whittaker (252 yds / 6 ret, 42.0 average). He had previously earned his second kickoff return in his career for a touchdown with a 100-yard effort in an Oklahoma State road win, which was the fifth 100-yard touchdown return in school history. Prior to 2020, Jamison returned 98 yards late in the fourth quarter of a 48-13 win over Rice in 2019, and a 90-yard punt return against Kansas State in 2018. He joined Raymond Clayborn, Quan Cosby, Jordan Shipley and Selvin Young as the only Longhorns to achieve both feats. He also showed his return skills against Kansas in 2019 when he recovered a blocked PAT and returned it 90-plus yards for a two-point defensive conversion. In addition to the Hornung Award watchlist, Jamison was also named a first-team All-Big 12 point returner by Athlon Sports, a second-team All-Big 12 point returner by Phil Steele, and a second-team All-Big 12 defensive back by both Phil Steele as Athlon Sports. Now in its 13th season, the Paul Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville-born Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2023. The 2022 Watch List has been compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of stats, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations for the 2022 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the criteria of the Award. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2022/7/28/football-jamison-named-to-paul-hornung-award-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos