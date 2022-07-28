Hall of Famers advocate baseball in cricket-crazed region

Two Hall of Fame baseball players lead an effort to bring the sport that made them famous to India, Pakistan and the Middle East.

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and ex-Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin are the familiar faces behind the United International Baseball League. The UIBL plans to bring professional baseball to a part of the world more associated with a different bat-on-ball sports cricket.

The competition kicks off next February with an inaugural showcase tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Further plans for the location of teams and their staff are still in the works.

The League said in a statement that the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East are home to two billion people and more than 900 million of those people are fans of cricket.

While baseball exists in small pockets in South Asia and the Gulf. . . there is an absence of professional leagues and a void of deep expertise and infrastructure for grassroots player development, the statement said. “The UIBL team wants to change that.

Panama-born Rivera spent his entire career with the Yankees during 19 seasons from 1995 to 2013, mainly as a reliever and closer. He made 13 All-Star Game appearances, won five World Series, is MLB’s all-time leader in saves with 652, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

I am very grateful to be part of the UIBL’s exciting mission to inspire two billion new fans to fall in love with baseball, said Rivera. We believe there is a great opportunity to educate, inspire and entertain those cricket fans and open their hearts to an exciting and culturally relevant form of baseball.

Cincinnati-born Larkin was a career-long player for Reds in his hometown. He won an MVP award, a World Series title, was selected to 12 All-Star teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Larkin said teaching the basics of aspiring baseball talent was an important part of the new leagues’ mission.

We truly believe that player development should start at the grassroots level, Larkin said. For the last 20 years of my life I have focused on helping young people learn the fundamentals of our great game, as well as the fundamentals of great leadership. That’s the beauty of baseball: if you learn it the right way with the right conviction, you can help young people succeed on and off the field.

The new league said that while baseball fans have an average age of 57, cricket fans are among the youngest sports fans in the world, with an average age of 34. Nowhere is cricket more popular than in India and Pakistan.

The UIBL said it has plans to innovate and develop “baseball” to help capture and engage this younger, more diverse demographic.

Without going into specifics, it also said the league will introduce rule changes, create original gameplay concepts and bring a more immersive viewing experience to life for fans in the stadium and at home.

The inaugural showcase tournament, which will only be played in Dubai in February, will feature four franchises representing different parts of the world. The league said franchises, managers, coaches and rosters will be announced at a later date.

Baseball will have to compete for attention with a new franchise Twenty20 cricket league starting around the same time in the United Arab Emirates, based on the model of the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Star cricketers from around the world are likely to join the International League T20 with six teams. The league has ties to India where the shortest and most exciting form of cricket started in 2008 when the IPL was formed. The IPL’s five-year broadcast rights are now worth more than $6 billion.

