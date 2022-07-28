SAU announces partnership with Austrian VR tennis company





Saint Augustines University (SAU) and virtual reality (VR) tennis developer VR Motion Learning (Vienna, Austria) have announced a new partnership. The collaboration includes: Product validation and testing

Integration of the Tennis Esports VR tennis platform into the school’s sports management curriculum and virtual sports programs

Development of VR Collegiate Tennis Leagues in the United States SAU is the first historically black college or university (HBCU) in the country to have such a relationship with Tennis Esports. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Tennis Esports team. What they’re doing fits in well with our mission to be a nationwide leader in the virtual sports movement, says Dr. Mark Janas, champion of the virtual and club sports programs at SAU and professor at the School of Business, Management & Technology. We are so excited to be a part of SAU’s virtual sports program. They are truly at the forefront of providing viable access for children to learn and enjoy tennis where previously this may not have been an option due to cost, space or other barriers, adds Dr. Gregory Gettinger, founder and CEO of VR Motion Learning. . SAU formally started its virtual sports program during the spring semester of 2021. The school first participated in virtual sports through its cycling team, the first HBCU cycling team in the country. SAU is a co-founder of the National Collegiate Virtual Sports Association (NCVSA) and has positioned itself as a national leader in virtual and simulation sports. With a new virtual sports suite opening in 2021, SAU will compete in virtual cycling, rowing, golf, tennis and motorsports events. In addition, the program will receive support through a new curriculum and courses in esports, simulation sports and sports technology. For more information visithttps://www.sauclubsports.com. Our mission is to develop world leaders. This partnership is another example of what makes SAU the pioneers of the next generation, said SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail. I applaud Dr. Janas and the ACSBP-accredited School of Business, Management, & Technology for their efforts to position SAU as a globally competitive institution. About Tennis Esports Tennis Esports (www.tennis-esports.com) from VR Motion Learning is a multifunctional platform for training and playing tennis in VR. The focus of development in recent years has been to create the most realistic and immersive ball experience, despite all the hardware and network limitations. The consumer version is now available on the Oculus Quest 2, the most popular consumer VR headset.

