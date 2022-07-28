Bendel and Lacey Earn 2021-22 BIG EAST Institutional Scholar-Athlete Awards





NEW YORK Marquette University athletes Daniel Bendel of the men’s athletics team Bonnie Lacey of the women’s soccer team were announced as Marquette’s 2021-22 BIG EAST Conference Institutional Male and Female Scholar-Athlete Award winners. Bendel graduated cum laude in biomedical sciences with a minor in psychology and is working on his doctorate in physiotherapy. The Appleton native received the All-BIG EAST outdoor season awards at the 2022 conference championships. Bendel was named to the 2021-22 BIG EAST All-Academic team, marking his fifth time receiving the honor. He is a four-time member of the AD Honor Roll and Dean’s List and a member of Chi Alpha Sigma. The athletic team captain served as Student-Athlete Leadership Institute leader, MAGIS mentor, and nursing home volunteer. He was also the chief coordinator of the Massage-A-Thon fundraiser. Lacey graduated with honors with a degree in biomedical sciences, planning to continue her doctorate in physical therapy. She started on the backline in all 17 games for MU last season. The Sheboygan Falls Native is a Dean roster, a four-time BIG EAST All-Academic roster, and a member of Chi Alpha Sigma. She has been actively involved as a peer leader for the Student-Athlete Leadership Institute, SHAPE, and as a MAGIS mentor. Lacey also traveled to New Orleans with the MARDI GRAS project to continue infrastructure repairs after Hurricane Katrina and work on social justice and access issues. Each institutional winner will receive $2,000 for graduate studies. Twenty student athletes (one male and one female from each of the BIG EAST’s 10 affiliated institutions) were named as winners of the BIG EAST Institutional Scholar-Athlete award. Georgetown men’s soccer player Dante Polvara and cross-country runner Maggie Donahue were named BIG EAST Scholar-Athletes of the Year and received a $4,000 scholarship. 2021-22 BIG EAST Institutional Male Scholar-Athlete Awards School Name, Sport(s) butler Barry Keane, Cross Country Creighton Alan Roden, baseball DePaul Vito Tonejc, Tennis George Town Dante PolvaraFootball marquette Daniel Bendel Outdoor track & Field Providence Marcelo Rocha, Cross Country St John’s Brandon Knapp, Football Seton Hall Luca Dahn, Football Villanova Matthew Campbell, Lacrosse 2021-22 BIG EAST Institutional Female Scholar Athlete Awards School Name, Sport(s) butler Katie Soderstrom, Football UConn Julia Ozimek, Lacrosse Creighton Jaela Zimmerman, volleyball DePaul Kiersten Walker, Track & Field George Town Maggie Donahue, Cross Country marquette Bonnie Lacey Football Providence Christina RodgersFootball St John’s Leah Anderson, Track & Field Seton Hall Lauren Ginefra, Cross Country Villanova McKenna Keegan, Indoor Track & Field Xavier Olivia JenkinsFootball

