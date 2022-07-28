Alabama Football Season Prediction in 2022: Arkansas Razorbacks Preview





Once upon a time there was an Alabama coach named Mike Shula who lost three out of four years to Arkansas. Then came a dashing hero named Nick Saban, and the Crimson Tide hasn’t fallen for the Hogs since. Can Bama add anything to that 15-game winning streak? Many observers circle the Tides games with Texas A&M and Tennessee being the most insidious. But a trip to Fayetteville on October 1 may be the biggest challenge of the season. WEEK 5, OCT 1: at ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS Coach: Sam Pittman (12-11 in two seasons with Arky) Arkansas Record 2021: 9-4 (4-4 SEC; 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl) Looking back: In 2021, the Razorbacks had four straight wins, including a Texas romp and a nine-game loss to Texas A&M. However, they followed that up with three consecutive SEC losses to UGA, Ole Miss and Auburn. It could have failed, but Pittman straightened out and won five of the next six, including a win over LSU and an Outback Bowl that tore up Penn State. The only defeat in that stretch was a terrifying 42-38 loss to Bama. Returning starters: 6 on offense, 4 on defense, kicker, punter. Main losses: WR Treylon Burks (Round 1, Titans), DT John Ridgeway (Round 5, Cowboys), CB Montaric Brown (Round 7, Jaguars), LB Grant Morgan, LT Myron Cunningham, RB Trelon Smith (transfer to UTSA), DB Greg Brooks (LSU), DB Joe Foucha (LSU), LB Hayden Henry, EDGE Tre Williams, points returnee Nathan Parodi. Top returnees: QB KJ Jefferson, LB Bumper Pool, S Jalen Catalon, C Ricky Stromberg, OG Beaux Limmer, RB Dominique Johnson, RB Raheim Sanders, K Cam Little. Top newcomers: LB Drew Sanders (transfer from Alabama), S Latavious Brini (Georgia), WR Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma), DB Dwight McGlothern (LSU), freshman WR Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville, AR). Name you need to know: Injuries delayed Jalen Catalon’s safety in 2021, but he should have a major campaign this fall as a junior if he can stay healthy. Strengths: Jefferson is a playmaker… Stout OL with four starters back… Solid RB corps… kicker and punter return… Leading tackler Pool is back… No regular returning starters on the DL, but they have a good deal experience… Weak points: Reconstruction of the defenses at DL, DB and LB; Except that, Everything good… Graduate Grant Morgan was the heart of the D… Burks TD receptions in 2021: 11, TD catches of returning WRs: 3… Outlook: Pittman did a remarkable job in his sophomore year as a head coach. The hardest thing to do is follow up a great year with another great year. Has he used up all his tricks and pep talks? Thanks to free agency, Arkansas lost some talent, but got new faces in return. Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom has a daunting task to rebuild his half of the team. Win total odds* Under 7.5 -145 (put $145 to win $100)

Over 7.5 +125 (bet $100 to win $125) *Source: DraftKings SCHEDULE 2022: September 3 vs Cincinnati – W – Back to mediocrity with you, Bearcats.

September 10 vs South Carolina – W – All the good feeling around #BeamerBall will disappear after this banging.

September 17 vs Missouri State – W

September 24 vs Texas A&M (Arlington, TX) – L – Honestly, this could go either way.

October 1 vs Alabama – L – The streak continues.

Oct 8 @ Mississippi State – W – A tricky one, but it’s Mike Leach.

Oct 15 @ BYU – L – A tough place to win against a loaded team.

Oct 29 @ Auburn – W – The Razorbacks have lost to Aubie six times in a row. That ends this year.

November 5 vs Freedom – W – Charlie Brewer is no Malik Willis.

Nov 12 vs LSU – L – Another throw but I have a feeling they are blowing this one up.

Nov 19 vs Ole Miss – W – OM doesn’t have the talent that Arky has.

Nov 25 @ Missouri – W Give the Hogs credit for the intriguing lineup of Cincy, BYU and Liberty (Greg Byrne, are you paying attention?). SC and Mizz’s SEC crossovers help, but the SEC West is too heavy. Poll Regular season wins for Arky in 2022: 13% Pittman rises to the level of a god in Hogville – 10 or more (33 votes)









0% Last season was a mirage – 5 or less (0 votes)

249 votes in total



ALABAMA SCHEDULE: Sept 3 vs. Utah State 6:30pm SECN

September 10 at 11:00 a.m. in Texas FOX

September 17 vs Louisiana Monroe 3:00 PM SECN

September 24 against Vanderbilt

October 1 in Arkansas

Oct 8 against Texas A&M – must be prime time CBS, right?

October 15 in Tennessee

October 22 vs Mississippi State

Oct 23 bye

November 5 at LSU

November 12 in Ole Miss

Nov 19 vs Austin Peay 11:00am SECN+

November 26 vs Auburn

