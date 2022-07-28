Sports
Jason Bryant Discusses How He Got SCSU Men’s Public Address Job, His Background, The Olympics – The Rink Live
Jason Bryant admits to being a little overwhelmed by the response he’s received from St. Cloud State men’s hockey fans. On Tuesday, July 26, Bryant was named as the new announcer for the Huskies. He replaces Chuck Clausen, who retired after 32 seasons.
“The news, once it got out, I was blown away by the social media of Huskies hockey fans,” he said. “It won’t sneak up on anyone, that’s for sure.”
Bryant lives in New Brighton, Minn., and owns www.mattalkonline.com, which edits and produces, edits and distributes wrestling podcasts. Bryant has worked as a broadcaster, journalist and announcer for the past 28 years and grew up in Virginia.
So how did he find out about the SCSU position and what got him interested in it?
“I am no stranger to St. Cloud State sports and I have covered the sport of wrestling,” said Bryant and the Huskies wrestling program that has won five NCAA Division II titles since 2015. “I’ve been a PA announcer for a very long time and a broadcast journalist.
“This (SCSU hockey) position, when it opened, I wasn’t immediately aware of it. I was in an announcer’s Facebook group where people talk about jobs and talk about the industry… In my life I have I I’ve only been to one collegiate hockey game and that was when I lived in Colorado Springs and it was those Gophers against Colorado College.
“But I’ve seen enough on TV, which is a perk of life in Minnesota. College hockey, even if you’re not a hockey fan, you can’t miss it here on TV. I saw it there and was thinking about it and I saw the schedule and dates (for games) and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to give it a shot.'”
Bryant already had a contact at SCSU in Andrew Melroe, who is an assistant athletic director for strategic communications. Melroe previously worked at the University of Missouri in sports information and spent three seasons on the wrestling team.
“He would get in touch and see what I could do to promote the wrestling program,” Bryant said of Melroe. “St. Cloud State is a dominant force in Division II wrestling.
“I got a call back before round 2 (of auditions) to do a personal audition,” said Bryant, who had previously submitted sound recordings. “I walked into the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the first time…I was immediately quite impressed with the facilities. It was a little daunting, to be honest, as it had been a long time since I worked in hockey .”
When Bryant attended college at Old Dominion University (Va.), he was a broadcast intern for the Hampton Roads (Va.) Admirals in the East Coast Hockey League.
“Those games were wild, they were noisy,” said Bryant, who worked for the team during the 1997-98 season. “The experience for me was less of working for them. There was another intern working for them and we split the time.
“It was just a chance to go to the (Norfolk) Scope (Arena) and sit there when I wasn’t working and get the perspective at the boards. The match day experience of sports hockey is a sport that you’ll enjoy. gotta see it live. In the PA box you’re there and I’m really looking forward to getting that vantage point for the first time.”
Bryant has worked on a number of major events in wrestling. He has worked as a journalist and announcer at three Olympic Games and he has worked at NCAA Division I, Division III and NAIA national championship tournaments.
He has also worked on world wrestling championships, in which he said he will have spoken the names of 900 wrestlers. There is something he will focus on during hockey games.
“I’m not worried about butchering names,” he said. “I’m concerned about butchering sponsor lectures. That’s the one thing you don’t want to mess up.
“It’s going to take me a little while to figure out where my groove is in terms of what we call a gaming experience and how it works with game-day operations.”
TIMESTAMPS
1:15 How did he discover the position and process of being named the new announcer?
5:35 What he read in the audition in the arena, keeping sponsors happy, how the nickname of the NHL franchise team should be North Stars instead of Wild
9:45 His passion for studying, Olympic sports, SCSU’s hockey fans, similarities with the wrestling fans
12:25 His background, working in the ECHL, his background as a journalist
18:25 What he does for a living, how he ended up in Minnesota and has been in wrestling since 2004
20:22 What he’s excited about working for the team, catching his first zander?
22:08 Working as a journalist and English announcer for three Olympics in wrestling, the pressure of it, working on NCAA Division I, Division III and NAIA national championship tournaments
29:12 His family, his children with Olympic names
