Sports
JTTA denies Tomlinson’s claim it’s a “personal attack” to let him out of Commonwealth Games team
The Jamaica Olympic Association released a statement on Saturday clarifying comments from Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association treasurer Ludlow Watts regarding payment for air travel for the Jamaican Track & Field delegation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled for for July 28 – August 8 in Birmingham.
The Jamaica Olympic Association, having received a report from Kayon Raynor regarding the travel arrangements related to the Commonwealth Games, is obliged to respond to state the facts and reiterate the same on behalf of Mr Ludlow Watts, the treasurer of JAAA , who reportedly made regrettable comments about the case, began the statement.
It continued: “Traditionally, travel grants for athletes and officials have been instituted by owners of regional and international games and this has not changed and all parties are aware of this.
Last year, in connection with the Tokyo Olympics, travel agencies were identified that advised member associations to cooperate in making travel arrangements for their athletes and officials. The JAAA has established and consulted a travel agency and has made appropriate arrangements on behalf of their athletes and officials with the agency governing the JAAA arrangements for the Commonwealth Games.
Mr Watts, an experienced manager, understands that the travel grant is a fixed amount and as obtained in connection with the Tokyo Olympics, he is aware that travel arrangements must be efficiently arranged by his association to avoid increased costs.
In Kayon Raynor’s report, Mr. Watts does not mention that the JAAA adhered to the policy regarding the Tokyo Games and gives the impression that the JOA has a responsibility to deal directly with the athletes that are members of its governing body, whose routes and escorts obligations are more known to the JAAA.
Based on the JAAA’s previous practice regarding the Tokyo Olympics, the impression being given has been misunderstood. What is clearly of concern to Mr. Watts, as custodian of the JAAA’s treasury, is the risk of increased travel costs due to the delay his association has incurred in failing to provide a definitive list of athletes and officials with set routes in combined with the continuous updating of lists of athletes and officials in a vain attempt to comply with Commonwealth Games Federation regulations.
It is from this self-imposed risk that Mr. Watts tries to flee “championship style”.
Further, the JOA is concerned that Mr. Watts states in Kayon Raynor’s report that there is an overrun of US$1,240.00 per person over the individual travel grant, while to date the JOA has still not received the JAAA of the travel expenses of the athletics delegation.
All other affiliated associations that have sports participating in the Commonwealth Games, in keeping with established practice, have liaised with their respective travel agents, made appropriate bookings cost-effectively and are either comfortably in Birmingham or on the move seamlessly.
If Mr Watts, as Secretary of the Treasury of the JAAA, had adhered to the regulations of the CGF and refrained from providing lists that were constantly changing and still changing to this day, he would not have found himself and his association not placed in this dilemma.
Despite Mr Watts’ failure to manage the process, in the interest of the Jamaican athletes, the JOA will work with the travel agency to get them to the Games. The JOA also reminds Mr. Watts points out that she has never reneged on her obligation in respect of travel expenses and therefore his incorrect statement that the JOA refuses to pay is ill-considered. What he has to take into account is that the sports sector requires economic decisions to ensure viability.”
Sources
2/ https://www.sportsmax.tv/other-sports/column1/tennis-other-racket-sports/item/103277-jtta-denies-tomlinson-s-claim-that-leaving-him-off-commonwealth-games-team-is-a-personal-attack
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Under the fire, U.S. officials say monkeypox can still be stopped July 28, 2022
- The economic adviser who allegedly helped convince Manchin talks to CNN July 28, 2022
- Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood July 28, 2022
- Donald Trump’s makeup-free appearance shocked people July 28, 2022
- Boris Johnson mocks Rishi Sunak over tax U-turn July 28, 2022