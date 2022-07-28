JTTA denies Tomlinson’s claim it’s a “personal attack” to let him out of Commonwealth Games team

The Jamaica Olympic Association released a statement on Saturday clarifying comments from Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association treasurer Ludlow Watts regarding payment for air travel for the Jamaican Track & Field delegation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled for for July 28 – August 8 in Birmingham.

The Jamaica Olympic Association, having received a report from Kayon Raynor regarding the travel arrangements related to the Commonwealth Games, is obliged to respond to state the facts and reiterate the same on behalf of Mr Ludlow Watts, the treasurer of JAAA , who reportedly made regrettable comments about the case, began the statement.

It continued: “Traditionally, travel grants for athletes and officials have been instituted by owners of regional and international games and this has not changed and all parties are aware of this.

Last year, in connection with the Tokyo Olympics, travel agencies were identified that advised member associations to cooperate in making travel arrangements for their athletes and officials. The JAAA has established and consulted a travel agency and has made appropriate arrangements on behalf of their athletes and officials with the agency governing the JAAA arrangements for the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Watts, an experienced manager, understands that the travel grant is a fixed amount and as obtained in connection with the Tokyo Olympics, he is aware that travel arrangements must be efficiently arranged by his association to avoid increased costs.

In Kayon Raynor’s report, Mr. Watts does not mention that the JAAA adhered to the policy regarding the Tokyo Games and gives the impression that the JOA has a responsibility to deal directly with the athletes that are members of its governing body, whose routes and escorts obligations are more known to the JAAA.

Based on the JAAA’s previous practice regarding the Tokyo Olympics, the impression being given has been misunderstood. What is clearly of concern to Mr. Watts, as custodian of the JAAA’s treasury, is the risk of increased travel costs due to the delay his association has incurred in failing to provide a definitive list of athletes and officials with set routes in combined with the continuous updating of lists of athletes and officials in a vain attempt to comply with Commonwealth Games Federation regulations.

It is from this self-imposed risk that Mr. Watts tries to flee “championship style”.

Further, the JOA is concerned that Mr. Watts states in Kayon Raynor’s report that there is an overrun of US$1,240.00 per person over the individual travel grant, while to date the JOA has still not received the JAAA of the travel expenses of the athletics delegation.

All other affiliated associations that have sports participating in the Commonwealth Games, in keeping with established practice, have liaised with their respective travel agents, made appropriate bookings cost-effectively and are either comfortably in Birmingham or on the move seamlessly.

If Mr Watts, as Secretary of the Treasury of the JAAA, had adhered to the regulations of the CGF and refrained from providing lists that were constantly changing and still changing to this day, he would not have found himself and his association not placed in this dilemma.

Despite Mr Watts’ failure to manage the process, in the interest of the Jamaican athletes, the JOA will work with the travel agency to get them to the Games. The JOA also reminds Mr. Watts points out that she has never reneged on her obligation in respect of travel expenses and therefore his incorrect statement that the JOA refuses to pay is ill-considered. What he has to take into account is that the sports sector requires economic decisions to ensure viability.”