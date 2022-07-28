Satisfaction Guaranteed: Jenson Brooksby Reaches QFs in Atlanta | ATP tour

Jenson Brooksby won a battle between Northern Californians at the Atlanta Open on Thursday, beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4 and advancing to his second quarterfinal of the season.

The 21-year-old from Sacramento is back at home on the American hard courts as he looks to repeat his February run to the Dallas finals.

“I trained on [hard courts] my whole life, so only make the reruns on it [confidence] a guarantee for now,” Brooksby said of his comfort level on the surface. “I’m very excited that the hard court season is now approaching and see what I can do.”

Brooksby dropped the serve in the opening game of the match, but switched for an immediate breakback. He saved the only other two breakpoints he encountered at 3-2 in the second set, while serving to consolidate his lead before delivering a comfortable winner.

“We’re good friends… I knew it was definitely going to be a good game out there, a good fight, and it was,” he said after the game. “I thought my focus was pretty good again today, so I’m just looking forward to keeping it going.”

Brooksby improved to 6-3 against tour-level Americans after winning his first ATP Head2Head meeting with McDonald. Moved up one place to number 42 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, the sixth seed from Atlanta could rise as high as number 32 by winning his first tour-level title this week — a figure that would be another career high.

He awaits the winner of John Isner’s evening game against University of Florida star Ben Shelton.

Adrian Mannarino also won on Thursday, taking a 7-5, 6-3 victory against US wildcard and Georgia Tech star Andres Martin. Mannarino will face the winner of the all-Aussie matchup between third seed Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth.