NHL Free Agency: Top 5 centers still available

The calendar is fast approaching August and there are still some important free agents up for grabs.

A lot of them also happen to be centers.

In a league that values ​​that position so highly, it’s odd to see so many names without homes so deep in the off-season. Who are the best remaining options and where could they land?

Let’s see.

Nazem Kadri

2021-22 Stat Line: 71 GP, 28 goals, 59 assists, 87 points, 19:14 TOI

2021-22 Cap hit: $4,500,000

What else is there to say? Kadri is the best player on the market with a land mile, having won the title when Johnny Gaudreau signed on the first day of free agency in Columbus.

There are, of course, risks associated with handing over a long-term deal. It has been debated for centuries.

Kadri will be 32 by the time the regular season kicks off in October and has produced just under a year as a top player for the first time in his career. Was his 115-point pace explosion in 2021-22 a display of Kadri’s full potential or simply the benefits of playing on a stacked Avalanche team?

That is a question that every investigating team will have to answer for itself.

Regardless, Kadri has always been an effective top six even before his real breakthrough with 30 goal potential and defensive acumen over. There are 32 teams in the NHL that could use someone like that. Do it.

Paul Stastny

2021-22 Stat Line: 71 GP, 21 goals, 24 assists, 45 points, 17:46 TOI

2021-22 Cap hit: $3,750,000

If Kadri doesn’t eventually return to Denver, as everyone assumes, there’s another two-way center in the wings waiting for a reunion in the Rockies.

Of course, Stastny is currently on the back nine of his career and is poised to celebrate his 37th birthday midway through the 2022-23 season. But the veteran still has plenty in the tank, even at his advanced age, and expects to remain a game-defining contributor who has more than enough offensive pop for his role and can cut the odds on his own side too.

What more could you want for an Avs team navigating (possibly) through life without Kadri?

Even in the midst of a turbulent Jets season, Stastny still managed to tip the ice in a positive direction when he happened to step on it, yielding an individual expected goal and a goal-scoring chance of 53.05 percent and 52.71 respectively. percent at equal strength. Couple that with his typical 20-goal, 45-point output, and Stastny was his old reliable self last season and continued to influence the game at both ends of the ice as a solid veteran leader.

With a one-year deal of about $3 million or so, Stastny would fit seamlessly into Avs’ lineup, allowing JT Compher to ease into the second-line pivotal role he appears to be destined for.

It’s just too logical, really. Make it work! If not, there are still plenty of teams that would benefit from Stastny’s services.

Evan Rodrigues

Statistical line 2021-22: 82 GP, 19 goals, 24 assists, 43 points 15:50 TOI

2021-22 Cap Hit: $1,000,000

What a meteoric rise for Rodrigues in 2021-22.

It took Rodrigues just one full season to evolve from a run-of-the-mill six-year-old with few intriguing traits to a bonafide mid-six center destined to triple his most recent salary.

He deserved it, honestly.

When Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin missed the entire first month of last season with their respective injuries, Rodrigues helped keep the Penguins afloat in their absence.

Even when Crosby returned in November, Rodrigues continued to hold the fortress at the center of the lineup until Malkin returned in January, a tear for the first 40-ish games that completely changed his position within the organization.

While Rodrigues was nothing but a cap-centric throw-in to make salaries work in the trade that sent Kasperi Kapanen back to Pittsburgh in 2020, his absence will now leave a gaping hole in the Penguins lineup in case he doesn’t. not coming back — which, given the club’s cap situation, seems more likely by the day.

Teams have now seen what Rodrigues can do as a top six player. He is now a well-known commodity and could seemingly get something in the realm of $3-3.5 million a year with a four-year deal.

Once Kadri’s impending contract resets the market, don’t be alarmed to see Rodrigues sign shortly after.

Sam Wino

2021-22 Stat Line: 81 GP, 13 goals, 18 assists, 31 points, 13:37 TOI

2021-22 Cap hit: $750,000

Gagner has been around for so long that it’s easy to misrepresent him as a Jason Spezza-type gray beard. But Gagner won’t be 33 until the regular season starts in a few months, four years younger than Spezza was when he first signed in Toronto, and seems to still have a lot of profile on his tires after 15 NHL seasons.

Despite Gagner spending less than 14 minutes a night on a bad Red Wings team in 2021-22, Gagner still managed to rack up over 30 points and nearly 15 goals, while spending only 41 percent of his serve in the strike zone. started, yielding a great value as a depth forward lowering the NHL’s minimum wage.

Who knows what he could do in different circumstances? Perhaps with a better supporting cast around him and the advantage of an offensive sheltered use, Gagner could be the perfect addition to any contender’s fourth line as they prepare for a Cup run.

There’s just no risk in giving him a chance. And I bet Gagner, if training camp is around, is on the receiving end of some intriguing offers.

Johan Larsson

2021-22 Stat Line: 43 GP, 7 goals, 14 assists, 21 points, 15:54 TOI

2021-22 Cap hit: $1,400,000

If you’re looking for insult, Larsson won’t give it to you. But what the 30-year-old can give you is an effective defensive center, one who can start nearly 70 percent of his serve in the defensive zone and still have possession at about a 50 percent clip.

Those kinds of roles have value in the modern NHL, a reality that made Larsson a hot item during last season’s trade deadline and is sure to land him a shiny new deal for training camp.

As is the case with four of the five members on this list, Larsson’s free agency is currently held up by Kadri’s pending decision, with teams currently not willing to spend money on a veteran in case it ruins their chances of getting him. sign.

However, if Kadri lands somewhere (he has to at some point, right?) you better believe Larsson will disappear from the board in a flash. A contending team in need of defensive reinforcement and a skilled penalty killer can do a lot worse than make him an offer.

All we have to do now is wait.