Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Schedule of When Events Start





The Commonwealth Games will start on Thursday, July 28, 2022 with 19 different sports taking place over 11 days.

We are now just a few hours away from the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham. The opening ceremony will begin later in the evening (Thurs, July 28) and Duran Duran will kick off the party. Sign Up to our World of Sport newsletter apply now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Try again later. Send… Nearly 5,000 athletes have come from all over the world to participate in the Games and earn as many medals as possible for their country or territory. The multi-sport event initially saw only 400 athletes from 11 countries participate in the inaugural competition in 1930, but 72 countries will now participate in the 19 different sports. As fans descend on the West Midlands to watch their favorite athletes compete and support at athletics, swimming and other sporting events, here’s everything you need to know about when the competition schedule and when each discipline starts: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? Birmingham will host the event from Thursday, July 28, 2022 to Monday, August 8, 2022. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at Alexander Stadium, and the other sporting events will be held in the city. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6504%"/> Adam Peaty is one of Team England’s strongest contenders to deliver medals Here’s a comprehensive schedule for all Commonwealth Games events. All times quoted are UK Summer Time. Friday 29 July 2022: Water Sports Swimming: 10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm

10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm Badminton : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm Basketball and wheelchair basketball : 15:30 – 18:00 and 19:30 – 22:00

: 15:30 – 18:00 and 19:30 – 22:00 boxing : 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.30 – 21.00

: 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.30 – 21.00 Cricket T20: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm

T20: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm Velodrome and Parabaan : 10am – 1pm and 4pm – 6.30pm

: 10am – 1pm and 4pm – 6.30pm Gymnastics Artistic: 9.00 am – 2.30 pm and 5.00 pm – 8.30 pm

9.00 am – 2.30 pm and 5.00 pm – 8.30 pm Hockey : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls : 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm

: 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm netball : 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30

: 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30 Rugby Sevens : 9am – 1.30pm and 5.30pm – 10pm

: 9am – 1.30pm and 5.30pm – 10pm Squash : 12.00 am – 3.15 pm and 6.00 pm – 8.30 pm

: 12.00 am – 3.15 pm and 6.00 pm – 8.30 pm Table tennis : 21.30 – 14.30 and 16.00 – 21.00

: 21.30 – 14.30 and 16.00 – 21.00 Triathlon and Paratriathlon: 9.30pm – 3.15pm read more < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> On which channel are the Commonwealth Games on TV? Schedule including coverage of Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> 9 Birmingham Acts Who Should Play The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Instead Of Duran Duran

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Max Whitlock: who is a gymnast, how old is he, is he retired, will he compete in 2022 Commonwealth Games? Saturday 30 July 2022: Athletics Marathon: 07:00 – 13:30

07:00 – 13:30 Water Sports Swimming: 10.30pm – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm

10.30pm – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm Badminton : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 2 pm – 5.30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 2 pm – 5.30 pm Basketball and wheelchair basketball : 15:30 – 18:00 and 19:30 – 22:00

: 15:30 – 18:00 and 19:30 – 22:00 Beach Volleybal : 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00

: 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00 boxing : 12.00 – 17.00 and 18.30 – 21.00

: 12.00 – 17.00 and 18.30 – 21.00 Cricket : 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm Cycle track and Parabaan : 10am – 2.15pm and 4pm – 7pm

: 10am – 2.15pm and 4pm – 7pm Gymnastics Artistic c: 9am – 2pm and 4.30pm – 10pm

c: 9am – 2pm and 4.30pm – 10pm Hockey : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5 pm and 7 pm – 10:30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5 pm and 7 pm – 10:30 pm Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls : 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm

: 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm netball : 12.00 – 15.15 and 20.00 – 21.30

: 12.00 – 15.15 and 20.00 – 21.30 Rugby Sevens : 9.00 am – 1.30 pm and 5.30 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9.00 am – 1.30 pm and 5.30 pm – 10.30 pm Squash : 12.00 – 14.30 and 20.00 – 20.30

: 12.00 – 14.30 and 20.00 – 20.30 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30 am – 2.30 pm and 4 pm – 9 pm

: 9.30 am – 2.30 pm and 4 pm – 9 pm Triathlon and Paratriathlon : 9.30 am – 3.15 pm

: 9.30 am – 3.15 pm Weightlifting: 9:00 AM – 1:45 PM; 15.30-17.00 and 20.00-22.00 Sunday 31 July 2022 Swimming in the water : 10.30pm – 12.30pm and 7pm-10pm

: 10.30pm – 12.30pm and 7pm-10pm Badminton : 19:00 – 22:30

: 19:00 – 22:30 Basketball and wheelchair basketball : 15.30 – 18.00

: 15.30 – 18.00 Beach Volleybal : 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00

: 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00 boxing : 12.00 – 17.00 and 18.30 – 21.00

: 12.00 – 17.00 and 18.30 – 21.00 Cricket : 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm Velodrome and Parabaan : 10am – 1.30pm and 3pm – 7pm

: 10am – 1.30pm and 3pm – 7pm Gymnastics Artistic : 9.00 am – 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

: 9.00 am – 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm Hockey : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowl s: 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm

s: 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm netball : 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30

: 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30 Rugby Sevens : 11am – 2.30pm and 6.30pm – 10pm

: 11am – 2.30pm and 6.30pm – 10pm Squash : 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00

: 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 09h00 – 14h30 and 16h00 – 21h00

: 09h00 – 14h30 and 16h00 – 21h00 Weightlifting: 9.30 am – 1.45 pm; 15.30 – 17.45 and 20.00 – 22.15 Monday August 1, 2022: Swimming in the water : 10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm

: 10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm Badminton : 11am – 5pm and 5.30pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 5pm and 5.30pm – 9.30pm Basketball and wheelchair basketball: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM Beach Volleybal : 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00

: 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00 boxing : 12.00 am – 3.00 pm and 6.30 pm – 9.30 pm

: 12.00 am – 3.00 pm and 6.30 pm – 9.30 pm Velodrome and Parabaan : 14h – 21h

: 14h – 21h Gymnastics Artistic : 13h – 17h

: 13h – 17h Hockey : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm Judo : 10am – 3pm and 5pm – 7:45pm

: 10am – 3pm and 5pm – 7:45pm Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls : 8.30 am – 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm – 7.45 pm

: 8.30 am – 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm – 7.45 pm netball : 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30

: 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30 Squash : 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00

: 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30 am – 2.45 pm and 4.30 pm – 9.30 pm

: 9.30 am – 2.45 pm and 4.30 pm – 9.30 pm Weightlifting: 9.30 am – 12.00 noon; 2 pm – 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm – 9 pm Tuesday 2 August: Athletics and Para-athletics : 10am – 1.30pm and 6.30pm – 10pm

: 10am – 1.30pm and 6.30pm – 10pm Swimming in the water : 10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm

: 10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm Badminton : 11am – 3pm and 5.30pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 3pm and 5.30pm – 9.30pm Basketball and wheelchair basketball : 3 pm – 6 pm and 7:30 pm – 10 pm

: 3 pm – 6 pm and 7:30 pm – 10 pm Beach Volleybal : 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00

: 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00 boxing : 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.30 – 21.45

: 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.30 – 21.45 Cricket T20 : 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm Gymnastics Artistic : 13h – 17h

: 13h – 17h Hockey : 9am – 12.30pm and 2pm – 5.30pm

: 9am – 12.30pm and 2pm – 5.30pm Judo : 10am – 3pm and 5pm – 7:45pm

: 10am – 3pm and 5pm – 7:45pm Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls : 8.30 am – 3 pm and 4.15 pm – 7 pm

: 8.30 am – 3 pm and 4.15 pm – 7 pm netball : 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30

: 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30 Squash : 4 pm – 7:30 pm

: 4 pm – 7:30 pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 11am – 4.30pm

: 11am – 4.30pm Weightlifting: 9:30 pm – 12:00 pm; 2 pm – 4.30 pm and 4.30 pm – 9 pm Wednesday 3 August: Athletics and Para-athletics: 10am – 1.30pm and 6.30pm – 10pm

10am – 1.30pm and 6.30pm – 10pm Swimming in the water : 10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm

: 10.30am – 12.30pm and 7pm – 10pm Badminton : 8am – 3pm and 4.30pm – 10.30pm

: 8am – 3pm and 4.30pm – 10.30pm Beach Volleybal : 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00

: 14:30 – 17:30 and 19:00 – 22:00 boxing : 12.00 – 16.00

: 12.00 – 16.00 Cricket T20 : 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm Cycling Mountain bike : 23.30 – 16.00

: 23.30 – 16.00 Hockey : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm Judo : 10.00 – 14.30 and 17.00 – 19.45

: 10.00 – 14.30 and 17.00 – 19.45 Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls : 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.45 pm

: 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.45 pm netball : 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30

: 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30 Squash : 10am – 1pm and 4pm – 8.30pm

: 10am – 1pm and 4pm – 8.30pm Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30 am – 2.15 pm and 4 pm – 8.45 pm

: 9.30 am – 2.15 pm and 4 pm – 8.45 pm Weightlifting: 9.30 am – 12.00 noon; 2 pm – 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm – 9 pm Thursday 4 August: Athletics and Para-athletics : 10am – 1pm and 6.30pm – 10pm

: 10am – 1pm and 6.30pm – 10pm Diving in the water : 13h – 15h30 and 18h ​​- 21h

: 13h – 15h30 and 18h ​​- 21h Badminton : 9.00 am – 3.00 pm and 4.30 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9.00 am – 3.00 pm and 4.30 pm – 10.30 pm Beach Volleybal: 14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 22.00

14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 22.00 boxing : 12.00 – 16.00 and 18.00 – 22.00

: 12.00 – 16.00 and 18.00 – 22.00 Cricket T20 : 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm Cycling time trial : 10am – 4pm

: 10am – 4pm Rhythmic gymnastics : 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30

: 12.00 – 15.30 and 18.00 – 21.30 Hockey : 9am – 12.30pm; 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM – 10:30 PM

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM – 10:30 PM Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls : 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm

: 8.30 am – 1.45 pm and 3 pm – 8.15 pm netball : 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9am – 12.30pm; 2 pm – 5.30 pm and 7 pm – 10.30 pm Para Powerlifting : 15.00 – 17.45 and 19.30 – 22.15

: 15.00 – 17.45 and 19.30 – 22.15 Squash : 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00

: 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 21.30 – 14.15 and 16.00 – 20.30 Friday, August 5: Athletics and Para-athletics : 10am – 3pm and 6.30pm – 10pm

: 10am – 3pm and 6.30pm – 10pm Diving in the water : 10am – 1pm and 6pm – 9pm

: 10am – 1pm and 6pm – 9pm Badminton : 11am – 3.30pm and 5.30pm – 10pm

: 11am – 3.30pm and 5.30pm – 10pm Beach Volleybal : 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 22.00

: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 22.00 Rhythmic gymnastics : 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm

: 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm Hockey : 9.00 am – 1.30 pm and 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9.00 am – 1.30 pm and 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: 8.30 am – 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm – 7.45 pm

8.30 am – 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm – 7.45 pm netball : 9.00 – 13.00 and 14.30 – 18.30

: 9.00 – 13.00 and 14.30 – 18.30 Squash : 12h – 15h and 18h ​​- 21h

: 12h – 15h and 18h ​​- 21h Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30 am – 2 pm and 4 pm – 8.30 pm

: 9.30 am – 2 pm and 4 pm – 8.30 pm wrestle: 10.30am – 1.30pm and 5.00pm – 7.30pm Saturday 6 August: Athletics and Para-athletics : 10am – 1.15pm and 6.30pm – 9.45pm

: 10am – 1.15pm and 6.30pm – 9.45pm Diving in the water : 10am – 1pm and 6pm – 9pm

: 10am – 1pm and 6pm – 9pm Badminton : 11am – 3.30pm and 5.30pm – 10pm

: 11am – 3.30pm and 5.30pm – 10pm Beach Volleybal : 3 pm – 5 pm and 8 pm – 10 pm

: 3 pm – 5 pm and 8 pm – 10 pm boxing : 10.30am – 1pm; 14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 21.30

: 10.30am – 1pm; 14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 21.30 Cricket T20 : 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm

: 11am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.30pm Rhythmic gymnastics: 10am – 1pm

10am – 1pm Hockey : 9.00 am – 1.30 pm and 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9.00 am – 1.30 pm and 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls : 8.30 am – 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm – 7.45 pm

: 8.30 am – 3.15 pm and 4.30 pm – 7.45 pm netball : 9.00 – 11.00 and 14.30 – 16.30

: 9.00 – 11.00 and 14.30 – 16.30 Squash : 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00

: 12.00 – 15.00 and 18.00 – 21.00 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : 9.30 am – 2.15 pm and 4 pm – 10 pm

: 9.30 am – 2.15 pm and 4 pm – 10 pm wrestle: 10.30am – 1.30pm and 5.00pm – 7.30pm Sunday 7 August: Athletics and Para-athletics : 10am – 1.15pm and 6.30pm – 9.30pm

: 10am – 1.15pm and 6.30pm – 9.30pm Diving in the water : 10am – 1pm and 5.30pm – 8.30pm

: 10am – 1pm and 5.30pm – 8.30pm Badminton : 9.00 am – 2.30 pm and 5.00 pm – 10.30 pm

: 9.00 am – 2.30 pm and 5.00 pm – 10.30 pm Beach Volleybal: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM

3:00 PM – 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM boxing : 10.30am – 1pm; 14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 21.30

: 10.30am – 1pm; 14.30 – 17.30 and 19.00 – 21.30 Cricket T20 : 10am – 1.30pm and 5pm – 8.30pm

: 10am – 1.30pm and 5pm – 8.30pm Cycling on the road : 8am – 5pm

: 8am – 5pm Hockey : 9am – 2pm and 5pm – 8pm

: 9am – 2pm and 5pm – 8pm netball : 13.30 – 15.30 and 20.30 – 22.30

: 13.30 – 15.30 and 20.30 – 22.30 Squash : 13h – 15h30 and 18h ​​- 20h15

: 13h – 15h30 and 18h ​​- 20h15 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: 9.30 am – 2.45 pm and 4 pm – 9 pm Monday August 8: Diving in the water : 10am – 1pm

: 10am – 1pm Badminton : 8am – 2.15pm

: 8am – 2.15pm Hockey : 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM Squash : 10am – 2.30pm

: 10am – 2.30pm Table tennis and Para Table tennis: 9.30 am – 1.15 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/sport/other-sport/commonwealth-games-schedule-2022-list-birmingham-events-start-gymnastics-swimming-3785838 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos