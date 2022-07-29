Sports
Indy Road Course 101: Qualifier Format, TV Times & More
Alexander Alvarez | NASCAR Digital Media
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series concludes an incredible race weekend in Indianapolis with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road track.
For this weekend’s series of events ahead of Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), check out some important information you need to know.
LET’S BE SUBMITTED
The Cup Series slate kicks off on Saturday with training and qualifying. For practice (9:35 a.m. ET), the teams will be divided into two groups (A and B) for separate 20-minute sessions.
During qualifying (10:35 a.m. ET), following the standard r0ad course format, two groups have 15 minutes on track to set their fastest lap. The five fastest from each group will advance to the final round and compete for the Busch Light Pole Award. The final round is a 10-minute run.
Both practice and qualifying will be broadcast on USA Network and streamed live on the NBC Sports app.
INDIANAPOLIS: Weekend schedule | Cup series participant list
SETTING A NEW CUP TREND?
Led by Tony Hulman’s grandson, Tony George, the speedway began a diversification program. For the 2000 season, a deal was struck with Bernie Ecclestone to re-establish a US Grand Prix on a new 2,605 mile road track, laid out in the infield and utilizing Turn 1 of the oval track.
For the 2014 season, changes have been made to the circuit to accommodate a new event for the month of May: the Indianapolis Grand Prix run by IndyCar. The revised track ran in the opposite direction to the Formula 1 track, run from 2000-07, with a series of Snakepit turns at Turn 1.
After 27 races on the oval layout, spanning 1994-2020, Sundaywill be the second Cup Series race at the Indy Road Course after the inaugural event a season ago.
Source: Racing Insights
GOODYEAR TIRES
On Sunday in Indianapolis, Cup Series teams will ride the same tire that was raced at Road America earlier this month. While teams are running the same tire on each corner of the car, there are two separate tire codes on the front left and rear right.
Using the same tire with two different codes allows us to directionally mount tires on all four corners of the car, said Greg Stucker, Good years director of racing. Doing this with one code left front and right rear and the other right front and left rear protects the chamfered joint of the tread component. This allows the tread joint to be closed on both front tires under braking force and on both rear tires under acceleration.
Cup teams will be allocated seven sets of tires: one for practice, one for qualifying and six sets for the race (five new race sets plus one carried over from qualifying).
Goodyear is seen exclusively for road racing and will also take the wet weather tire with them in preparation for bad weather.
INDY STORYLINES
Three drivers without a win in 2022 have previously won on a road course.
Ford is winless in the last 15 road-course races.
Chevrolet has won the last nine races on road courses.
All three road courses in 2022 were won by drivers to their first Cup win and crew chiefs to their first Cup win.
The last five road race races have been won by five different drivers.
Source: Racing Insights
BRICK BETTING
If you’re familiar with his track record, it’s not surprising that Chase Elliott (4-1) is in charge of the top of this week’s odds board. While he has no run at road courses this season, his track record, performance at Road America and dominant run-of-form leave him a good idea in analyzing the expected outcome. Perhaps the most surprising odds are for a driver a little further down the list Chase Briscoe at 14-1.
Briscoe put in a stellar performance at the Indy Road Course in 2021, leading 12 laps and battling for the win before being parked for an incident involving Denny Hamlin. This time, the sophomore driver from Mitchell, Indiana, will try to seal the deal in his home state. But to do that, he must beat defending winner AJ Allmendinger (16-1), who is back for another chance to kiss the stones.
If you look at real dark horses, Justin Haley’s odds at 125-1 are a solid value. While he has been quiet this season, his seventh place finish in last year’s inaugural race with Spire Motorsports is quite impressive. His average finish of 17.0 this season on road courses, including two top-15 finishes, means he can be a sneaky good player if you want to bet big.
MORE: Full List of Opportunities for Sunday
FANTASY LIVE
Want to lead a team and make your way to the top of the leaderboards? Watch NASCAR Fantasy Live, which is open now. The free-to-play game lets you pick your drivers every week and show your crew chief instincts by stashing a driver at the end of stage 3, and there’s a $25,000 prize for the winner.
The 2022 Fantasy Live points leaders are Chase Elliott (781), Ross Chastain (671) and Ryan Blaney (668).
How To Play: Fantasy Live | Assemble a team today!
ALSO ON NASCAR.COM
Get additional camera views by logging into NASCAR Drive, where a select number of in-car cameras will be available each week, as well as a combat camera and overhead look.
NASCAR is partnering with LiveLike to add fan engagement to the NASCAR Mobile App. Log into the mobile app during the race for polls, quizzes, the cheer meter and more – and get instant results from NASCAR fans like you.
