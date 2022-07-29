French opener breaks multiple records with another T20I century





French opener Gustav McKeon has once again rewritten the record books with another stunning century at the Europe T20 World Cup 2024 Sub-Regionals.

Reinforcing his hundred against Switzerland in Vantaa, McKeon shot five fours and eight sixes in his 53-ball 101 against Norway on Wednesday, making three figures with a massive six over mid-wicket. McKeon becomes the first man to score back-to-back in the T20I format for centuries, with a run of 286 that also breaks the record for most runs scored in the first three innings of a men’s T20I career. The opener breaks the record of Azhar Andani, who made scores of 46, 100 and 81 in his first three innings for Portugal last year.

France v Norway: T20I – Highlights The knock propelled the French to a win over the more fancied Norwegian side, meaning the pair top Group 2 with Switzerland on four points. The Swiss have a game in hand over their rivals, although the Norwegians on Thursday are eager to avenge their defeat. McKeon was almost on a solo mission for the French with the bat, with Lingeswaran Canessane’s 15 the next highest score for the side. The team then successfully defended 158, with McKeon also claiming 27-3 (4) using his right arm medium-fast to turn the screws. Much to the shock of no one on the ground, McKeon was named Player of Match. The Frenchman wasn’t the only player on Wednesday to keep the bat high for a century, with Swiss opener Faheem Nazir hitting a 68-ball 107* in their win over Estonia. Faheem then took the new ball with Ashwin Vinod, curtailing a strong response from Estonia with three wickets between them in the first two overs. Stuart Hook and Ali Masood were strong in a re-build, making their fifties undefeated, though the damage was done and the Swiss walked away as 31-run victors. Listen to the 100% Cricket Podcast on:

The winner of the third sub-regional tournament will join Denmark, Italy, Jersey and Germany next year in the Europe qualifier, as well as the European teams that fail to secure 2024 qualification through the 2022 tournament: Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland. Most runs in first three T20I innings for men Gustav McKeon – France – 286 runs 2022

Azhar Andani – Portugal – 227 runs – 2021

Sabawoon Davizi – Czech Republic – 208 runs – 2019-2020

Kushal Bhurtel – Nepal – 185 runs – 2021

Mukhtar Ahmed – Pakistan – 182 runs – 2015

Ivan Selemani – Tanzania – 182 runs – 2021 Back-to-back men’s T20I centuries Gustav McKeon – 109 (61) v Switzerland and 101 (53) v Norway – 2022

