SOS Utah football is in a damaged ship and must save itself

Those around here knew in the run-up to the 2022 college football season that the most exciting theater would be to speculate about which conference Utah would be a member of in the coming seasons.

That company was supposedly tucked away more than a decade ago, when Larry Scott invited the Utes to the Pac-12, but then helped those leagues wreck futures with a series of poor leadership decisions mixed with USC’s ultimate hammershot and UCLA firing for somewhere else. more money.

Where is Utah now?

It leaves the Utes in danger. It leaves them naked. It leaves them desperately trying to navigate icy waters with mountains floating all around them.

What craft can they rely on to keep them afloat? Do they stay aboard a ship with a cut in the hull or do they board a lifeboat and hope that the Carpathia will come by hours later and take them out of the cold, dark sea?

Decisions, decisions, college football life is full of them.

The biggest problem for the Utes has nothing to do with the condition or quality of their program. They are nationally respected and known for building strong, talented teams that are well coached and hard to beat. The school itself is also highly regarded.

Instead, it targets the most fundamental of the risky relationship pitfalls: trust.

Or, more specifically, a lack of confidence.

In the most greedy period of an already greedy enterprise, Utah has no one to trust but itself, or so it seems. The reason for this is that that’s what every other prominent college football school does, looking out for its own interests. If those interests torpedo the interests of other schools, it sucks for them.

So the Utes have to be careful here, or else they could be betrayed, left alone, left in that cruel, cold ocean, that is, locked out of the big money.

And if so, none of their happier former partners will cry for them. The Trojans don’t care. The Bruins don’t care. The Huskies don’t care. The ducks don’t care.

If Utah chooses to stick with what believers like to call a unified Pac-10, make everyone laugh at that blind idealism and then some more esteemed league schools jump elsewhere for more money, where does that take them? Scrambling to join the Mountain West?

Should Utah join Washington and Oregon and Arizona and Arizona State and Stanford and Cal and hope for good friendship, hope the Pac can somehow replace USC and UCLA, either by adding schools like San State Diego and the state of Fresno, or by petting and expanding more hopes of a decent TV deal with ESPN, or failing that, a different outfit, as they are?

There are already reports of Washington, Oregon, Stanford and Cal being targeted, following comments from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren indicating that that hungry and well-positioned league could expand once again. If so, the Utes can sing a requiem for their previous conference.

That said, should Utah go ahead and rely on the Pacs’ ability or willingness to stick together or, say, loot the Big 12 and find new partners there?

Or will it be the other way around, where the Big 12 plucks some of the other teams from the Pac, and leaves what’s left to lie dead on the road, rotting in the sun?

What if Oregon and Washington hooked up with the Big 12?

Would the Utes trust those schools as reliable partners no matter what they say publicly or privately?

No. Hell no.

These are tense, dangerous and difficult times for Utah.

It’s every school for itself, and the Utes are fully aware of it, as they were rescued from a much less lucrative league when they left the MWC for the Pac-12. They know what they are dealing with because they know themselves. They know that they too would abandon everyone else to join the Big Ten, which could pay each of its members about $100 million in TV money annually.

That’s just a good thing, even if it’s bad for those left behind.

And Utah doesn’t want to be left behind.

It must closely observe what is going on, who is lying, who will lie, and then select a lifeboat to climb aboard. It must discern whether the Pac will take a bite out of the Big 12 or if the Big 12 will manage to swallow whatever it wants out of the Pac.

Meanwhile, it’s keeping a close eye on the finances of the Pacs’ current negotiations over a future TV deal with ESPN.

This is all where the drama gets hot, not just for Utah administrators, but among reporters trying to find out what’s really going on, between social media warriors and fans arguing over which league is the Pac or the Big. 12 is best suited to not only thrive, but survive.

Who do the networks prefer? That’s the real question. Which league has better prospects for drawing ratings? Where, with a few tweaks here and there, lies the greater passion? Where can the money be made?

Statistics are quoted on the left, which claim that the Pac schools are superior, and on the right, which say that when comparing apples to apples, pears to oranges, the Big 12 outperforms the Pac. The truth is, those numbers can be adjusted any way you want.

Some of the Big 12 markets are smaller in population than the Pacs, but the quality of the ball played, the care factor in the stands and in the TV dens tilts the equation the other way. Viewer stats can be weighted and weighed by which games were on which networks and at what times and manipulated and/or interpreted from there.

Some BYU fans, still elated by the Utes the Cougars left behind when they were invited into the Pac-12 and now encouraged by BYU’s attachment to the Big 12, seem to be seizing the opportunity to tell Utah how their new conference is more stable. , more rock solid, more attractive, more profitable than the remnants of the Pac.

And some Utah fans insist that the Pac is preferable to those backwaters in the Big 12, and that the devourers on the other side of the table can and should feast.

While it’s somewhat entertaining, none of that strange debate matters. To reiterate, here’s what does: What the networks think.

They are the undisputed creators of college football, and they have the resources and inclination to get to the truth by determining which schools, which leagues, are most valuable. Who Motivated the Big Ten to Add USC and UCLA? Yes, Fox did.

Money flowing in both directions did.

What can the Utes make the most of?

And, by figuring that out, can they make themselves attractive to the right competition with the right TV deal?

The school is hungry for the money. What Utah fans care about is winning even more fundamentally.

As much as the Ute program has progressed in recent years through solid organisation, good coaching and strong support, it is, as Kyle Whittingham always says, recruitment that has added power to the engine.

Without a strong home league to be a part of, to attract the talent, that pipeline is bound to get clogged.

Mixed metaphors or not, finding the right conference and grabbing it is Utah’s Job 1. It’s not overly dramatic to say that this will determine whether the Utes stay afloat or slip beneath the waves to less relevant depths. Which boat will they rescue, which ship can they bring in and board, which captains should they trust?

Who answers their SOS?