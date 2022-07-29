Cobras Unleashed: Butte Hockey Team Starts Campaign at Capstone Invitational | Hockey





BUTTE The Butte Cobras beat the Montana heat with events that keep the team cool during the summer months. A road trip in late July is scheduled for the Cobras as General Manager/Head Coach Kirk Golden has a collaboration of Cobras prospects for the Capstone Invitational Tournament 2022 to be held July 29-31. “The Capstone Invitational is a great showcase being held in Edina, Minnesota,” said Golden. “It’s a great event because it includes high school, AA, AAA, NAHL, NA3HL and USPHL players. Teams in the NA3HL and USPHL are using it as a way to step up the season and, in some cases, as their tryout Since it is located in Edina it is a very well scouted event Scouts from higher junior leagues and colleges come to the games and it is an opportunity for the participating players to get more exposure to hockey at a higher level level In addition, it is a good way to see how teams are doing before their season and a way for coaches to adjust the rosters afterwards if necessary.” The Capstone Invitational will feature 24 top teams with players from 2001-2005 birth years. The entrants are not only from the NA3HL, but also from the ranks of high school, the United States Premier Hockey League, the Eastern Hockey League, the National Collegiate Developmental Conference, the North American Hockey League, and the United States Hockey League. United States. The event has been developed to give maximum exposure to US and Canadian born players in the tournament event setting. Butte will have familiar faces from their 2021-2022 team taking part in the showcase. “Our Butte Showcase team is mostly made up of returning players, a few incoming players, and a few tryout players,” said Golden. “This is our second year coming with the Butte Cobras, we know what to expect and are looking forward to the competition. I expect a lot of talented rosters from all teams.” Butte’s opponents will be among the best in the North American junior ranks. “We’re playing the Isanti Outlaws, our first Showcase game on Friday,” said Golden. “They are a rebranded USPHL premier team from Minnesota. Our second game is against a team we are no strangers to, the Gillette Wild (Frontier Division, NA3HL). Our third game is against Hockey Lab, a Minnesota showcase team based on van Blaine Then, depending on how the teams perform, they will be pitted against each other for their 4th match.After the first 3 matches, the four best placed teams will advance to the semi-finals with the opportunity to play a 5th match for the Championship .” The Capstone Showcase will be an essential part of the evaluation process as we build Butte’s 2022-2023 roster. “The Capstone Invitational is essentially our ‘tryouts.’ Guys are invited to our training camp through our recruiting and scouting process over the summer at nationals, combinations, showcases, tournaments and the Capstone Invitational,” said Golden. “Capstone gives us the chance to see where we are and what we need to work on before the start of the season.

Tony Adams is a sportswriter for The Montana Standard and 406MTSports. Mail him to[email protected]and follow him on Twitter @HeresTony2.

