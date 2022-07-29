Gilroy gets a 3-year extension; Chrétien obtained her doctorate; Jeanlouis added to staff





LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Track & Field and Cross Country Head Coach Brendon Gilroy has signed a three-year contract extension, McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer has announced. Gilroy, who led his squads to three Southland Conference championships last season – men’s cross country, women’s indoor track and women’s outdoor track – and was named SLC Coach of the Year for all three, is the first coach in McNeese track history is rewarded with a multi-year contract. He is entering his 16th season as McNeese cross country head coach and 15th as track and field head coach. “Coach Gilroy has done a fantastic job with all of our track and cross country programs, not just this past season, but throughout his time here,” said Schroyer. “I am delighted that he will become the first track coach in school history to be awarded a multi-year deal.” In addition, Gilroy announced the promotion of pitching coach Ben Chretien to Associate Head Coach and will continue to work with both the pitchers and multi-event athletes. Chretien, a McNeese Sports Hall of Fame javelin thrower, is entering his ninth season with the Cowboy and Cowgirls and has had great success helping athletes win conference championships and qualify for the NCAA East Prelims and the NCAA Championships. Most recently he coached two Cowgirls to SLC titles and NCAA East Preliminary Slips – Javelin Thrower white beard and shot putter Janell Fullerton . Chretien, who was nominated as USTFCCCA Assistant Coach of the Year, will oversee the technical aspects of the long jump, triple jump and high jump. Gilroy has also announced the addition of Lathaniel Jeanlouis to his staff to fill the void left when Vijay Saxena left to take up a position in the military. Jeanlouis spent the past season as a volunteer coach for the Cowboys and Cowgirls, helping with the sprints and relays. Prior to McNeese, he was an assistant track coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College from 2016-17 and Westgate High School from 2013-16, helping the school win the 2015 Louisiana Class 4A State Championship. Jeanlouis, a graduate of Wayland Baptist University, was a 2018-19 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field All-American sprinter. Byron Hixon returns for his fifth season on the staff as the pole vault coach along with Tyler Hixon who will serve as a volunteer assistant. Former Cowboy Distance Runners Alan Foolkes and Joshua Sawe will assist Gilroy in the distance and middle distance events for both the cross-country and track seasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mcneesesports.com/news/2022/7/28/mens-cross-country-gilroy-gets-3-year-extension-chretien-promoted.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos