Illinois Football Quarterback Breakdown and Prediction for the 2022 Season





Illinois football enters the 2022 campaign with some depth at the quarterback position. The 2021 campaign was not the smoothest run for Illini signal callers. Brandon Peters and Artur Sitkowski were the two quarterbacks leading the way, but they combined just 1,874 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. I’d imagine those numbers are way below the college football average, but honestly, Illinois has been pretty bad for the quarterback position for the past decade. Going back to the past 10 seasons of Illinois football, Illini’s quarterback numbers are shockingly bad. Over that 10-year span, Illinois averaged 2,333 yards, 14.8 touchdowns, and 10.9 interceptions per season. They also only made 56% of their passes. Bret Bielema did a great job building the quarterback room for the Illinois football program. By being on the job for about 18 months, Bret Bielema has helped Illini’s quarterback situation a lot. The old coaching regime couldn’t find the right formula to put together a competitive quarterback group, but Bielema has been able to find a nice mix of transfers and young lads to fill the roster. On the way to the season 2022I have an incoming transfer, Tommy DeVito, get the nod about Sitkowski. DeVito is a talented quarterback who switched to Syracuse Orange after four seasons. Injuries in Syracuse forced DeVito off the runway, but he has a chance to redeem himself with a different shade of orange in Illinois. The fact that his backup, Sitkowski, is a seasoned veteran who has time in the Bielema system gives me a lot of confidence in what we have as a quarterback at the start of the season.

One of the biggest problems I had with the previous regime was their view of the program. I felt like that regime was taking more of a micro view of the team than looking at the big picture. There was no development of younger quarterbacks, and that hurt the future of the Illini. Bielema has been doing a good job juggling both micro and macro so far. The addition of DeVito will help us win games this year, but there is a bigger picture in mind with the addition of a quarterback like Donovan Leary. This was a great pick-up from the class of 2022. I think Leary has an extremely bright future with this program. Illinois Football Quarterback Prediction DeVito will take the lead as quarterback for Illinois. As long as he is healthy, he should be the starter all season. However, Sitkowski offers a solid backup option. They’re the best one-two punch the Illinois quarterback has probably had since Wes Lunt and Reilly O’Toole. A few years ago, DeVito was seen as a dark horse of the Heisman Trophy. He probably isn’t anymore, but I think he’s still pretty good with the pigskin lying around. What he showed in the spring game was exciting. In DeVito’s best season at Syracuse, he threw 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. I think it’s realistic to expect those numbers in 2022. So those are the numbers I predict for him this year. Give me those numbers and Illinois will win at least seven games for the first time since 2011.

