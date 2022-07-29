BOYS TENNIS: Gretna Returns 8 Seniors for a Tighter Schedule | Gretna





Gretna’s boys’ tennis team is led by a strong group of eight returning seniors, but faces a tougher schedule this fall. However, our schedule became much more difficult, so we want to be challenged, but find success and keep improving, said head coach Bret Kohles. Kohles is especially excited to see how Ben Zavadil plays this year. For years, he continued to play off-season and has really grown as a tennis player, Kohles said. I’m looking for Ben to take on a bigger role in the team this year, both on the pitch and in leadership. It was nice to see his growth. Fellow returning seniors Andrew Grant and Tyler Potthoff are also expected to have great seasons. Kohles looks for continued player growth in his program from day one of training. People also read… This senior group is largely made up of kids who first started playing tennis in their freshman year, and they’ve improved a lot over the years, Kohles said. Kohles added that he thinks they are up to the challenge, even though the results may not look great early in the season. State-by-state, I feel like we’re having our best year yet in Class A, Kohles said. Kohles is counting on younger players to step up this year. With Gretna East opening next year and the top eight returning players (preseason at least) seniors, there are huge leaps to make and a lot of opportunities for varsity spots moving in next year, Kohles said. That’s a big demand for young guys to fill these places, so I hope these undergrads can challenge the seniors in training and gain valuable experience for next year. The addition of Matthias Mattley, a former Gretna player, to the coaching staff, along with Noah Berhnal, is a blessing for Kohles. Both played on the 2016 Dragons team that competed for the state championship and often won medals in high school. Both have coached tennis in high school for many seasons and will do a wonderful job working with our kids, Kohles said. The biggest challenge for the Dragons this year will be the more challenging schedule, combined with including younger and less experienced players on the team and pushing them as they prepare for the future. The Dragons season starts on August 25 in Millard North at 4 p.m. Get local news in your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nonpareilonline.com/community/gretna/boys-tennis-gretna-returns-8-seniors-to-face-tougher-schedule/article_1f8fb2da-0ecb-11ed-bf0f-47ed39a5642b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos