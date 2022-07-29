Clifford, Sutherland Land on waiting lists





american football

7/28/2022 13:10:00 Sean Clifford named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List; Sutherland on Hornung Award Watch List

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Red Shirt Senior Quarterback Sean Clifford was named on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, while redshirt senior linerbacker Jonathan Sutherland was tagged on the Paul Hornung Award watchlist. Both watch lists were announced on Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy is known as “college football’s premier for community service”. The Paul Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Sean Clifford R-Sr.+ QB 6-2 212 Cincinnati, Ohio Saint Xavier Also represented on the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award watch lists.

Has played in 38 career games and made 33 starts.

Is one of three Penn State players to have 8,000 yards from total offenses and one of three PSU quarterbacks to eclipse 7,500 career passes.

Sit as the current all-time leader at Penn State in completion percentage (0.603).

Ranks second to PSU in passing touchdowns in career (62), third in passing yardage (7,839), completions (607) and passing efficiency (141.2), fourth in attempts (1,006), tied for seventh in yards per passing attempt (7.8), eighth in lowest interception percentage (2.49), and 10th in touchdown pass percentage (6.16) and wins as starting quarterback (21).

Is third in school history in 300-yard passing games (7) and 200-yard games (19).

Among Penn State quarterbacks, it is third all-time at PSU in rushing yardage (897) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10).

Is the second all-time in the history of the program in total yards (8736) and touchdowns responsible for (72).

Own 26 career games with multi-touchdown passes, including 12 with three or more TDs and three with four or more.

Has 16 career games with multi-passing touchdown halves and nine games with multi-passing TD quarters.

Has thrown at least 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in eight career games.

Has six career touchdown passes of 70 or more yards.

Completed 105 career passes of 20 or more yards. Jonathan Sutherland R-Sr.+ LB 5-11 211 Ottawa, Ontario Episcopal (Va.) Has appeared in 45 career games, including three starts, at Penn State.

Elected team captain for the third time in his career in 2021, joining Clifford as the only three-time captain in the program’s history.

Obtained bachelor’s degree in labor and industrial relations in December 2020 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Is a five-time Dean’s List selection and two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Drafted at linebacker and safety in 2021, with 24 tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass break.

Recorded first career interception against Rutgers (11/20/21).

Blocked two punts against Idaho (8/31/20). Named after 1996 Heisman trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded annually in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The Paul Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in honor of the late football legend and Louisville-born Paul Hornung. The winner will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville in March 2023. Penn State Football Recognized on 2022 Preseason Watch Lists

Ji’Ayir Brown :Jim Thorpe Award

Sean Clifford : Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, Wuerffel Trophy

Theo Johnson :Mackey Award

Keyvone Lee :Doak Walker Award

PJ Mustipher :Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy

Joey Porter Jr. :Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy

Juice Scruggs :Rimington Trophy

Chris Stoll :Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Brenton Strange :Mackey Award

Jonathan Sutherland : Paul Hornung Prize

Mitchell Tinsley :Biletnikoff Prize

Parker Washington :Biletnikoff Prize For more information on joining the Nittany Lion Club and reserving new season tickets for the 2022 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. More than 5,300 new subscriptions have already been sold for the 2022 campaign.

