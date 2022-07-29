Sports
Wasylyshyn, Swanson take top spots in Moose Jaw Tennis Club senior tournament
Swanson and Wasylyshyn claim the men’s over-40 crown in doubles, Wasylyshyn takes first place in the men’s over-30 division in singles
The competition may have been as hot as the temperature, but that didn’t stop a few local players from hosting winning shows at the Moose Jaw Tennis Club’s Senior Provincial Tournament recently.
Neil Wasylyshyn won both his matches on Day 1 of the event to take first place in men’s singles aged 30 and over before teaming up with Brian Swanson to take first place in men’s doubles aged 40 and over.
It was as impressive as it was solid, as nearly 70 players took part in the two-day event over the weekend of July 10.
Wasylyshyn took a pair of straight-set wins to claim the men’s singles title, beating Deep Sanyal in his opening match and beating former Sask First teammate Gabe Rosescu in the final. Both opponents were from Regina Lakeshore Tennis Club, which had a large number of players competing in the event.
“The first guy I played I played well. I was able to move him and I played very consistently,” Wasylyshyn said. “Then the second match was much more difficult as he was a former junior at the national level and had a lot of experience… I tried to hit balls to his backhand and let him hit high balls because if you give him something short, he will put it away. For the most part I was able to do that, and it worked out well.”
Wasylyshyn joined forces with Swanson for the next match, and the two multiple Moose Jaw club champions found themselves in a number of fights before coming out with the title.
Swanson and Wasylyshyn defeated Brandon’s Kit Harrison and Gilbert Lee in their opening fight before beating Regina’s Rosescu and Nathan Neil Morrison in the final.
“The first game we went down 5-2 in the first set, but we made it happen, and then we were behind in the second game, but came back all the way, so it was quite worth it,” he said. Swanson.
The match against Harrison and Lee was particularly close, going to a first to 10 tiebreaker before the Moose Jaw duo got the upper hand.
“Brandon’s guys, we’d never played against them, and they had a lot of spin and slice in their shots, so you have to get used to that and don’t get tired,” Swanson said.
That played a part in the course of the game as Harrison and Lee played their second game of the day.
“They started to get a little tired in the second set, we jumped on them and stayed on top of them as the match progressed,” Wasylyshyn said. “It just got better and better as it went on.”
The final saw Swanson and Wasylyshyn face off against a hard-hitting duo, but as the match progressed they were able to gauge their strength and react. And as the casual errors for Morrison and Rosescu mounted, Wasylyshyn and Swanson pulled away.
“It was pretty much the same as the first game, we started slow and finished strong, getting better as we played,” Swanson said. “If you haven’t seen their service before I find that difficult, but once you get started it makes a big difference in the game.”
The tournament was the first major event to be played on the newly renovated Moose Jaw courts, with the perfect surface in Australian Open blue and a hit with everyone.
“They’re beautiful,” Swanson said. “I’ve been here for 47 years and this is as good as they are. They’re really nice, they play slow and smooth, and it’s really fun to pull it off.”
“You get a real bounce, you know what you’re getting without cracks and dimples and things like that,” Wasylyshyn added. “With the old courts, it mattered what you played on, where now, they’re all the same.”
Action took place in 12 divisions, with Marcia Jackson winning the Over-35 Women’s Singles and Kim Wayne Baryluk the Over-55 Men’s Singles on Saturday.
Lucia Biclea and Dale Johns won the men’s doubles in the over-35 category, Harrison and Lee in the over-50 category and Baryluk and Lloyd Rey in the over-55 category.
Angela Chavez and Ingrid Fernandez won the Over-35 women’s doubles, Patrice Louise Kreuger and Rose Marie Macdougall in the Over-50 class.
Tim Makahoniuk and Katie Omerod won the Over-35 Mixed Doubles, Kruger and Tim Schneider Over-55, and Rey and Jackson the Over-65 Division.
