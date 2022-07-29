Opinion: If hockey is our game, then the history of violence is also our legacy that Canada should consider

Attorney Andrew Winton sits alongside Hockey Canada executives Scott Smith and Brian Cairo as they appear before a standing committee hearing in Ottawa on July 27.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Kristi Allain is an associate professor of sociology at St. Thomas University and the Canada Research Chair in Physical Culture and Social Life.

In the past few months and not even for the first time in the past 12 months, Canadians have shied away from allegations of sexual assault, abuse and cover-ups in hockey. Less than a year after Kyle Beach revealed he charged a former Chicago Blackhawks video coach with sexual assault, recent reports allege that some of Canada’s most prominent young hockey players, including members of the 2003 and 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships teams, have been sexually abused. Much of the criticism has been directed at Hockey Canada, the organization charged with governing the sport in this country.

The violence permeating elite-level men’s hockey comes in myriad forms, from permitted activities on the ice (fighting) to racism off the rink, hazing and sexual violence against women. What connects these acts is their connection to the long history of what is increasingly referred to as hockey culture.

As scholars have notedForcibly separated from its native roots and reimagined as a colonial-colonial game, the invention of hockey has deep ties to cultures of violent masculinity. Canadian settlers emphasized the brutality in their version as they sought to establish a unique national identity distinct from the British (and civic activities such as cricket). The national image also focused on romantic (and inaccurate) depictions of Canada as an arid, uninhabited north. Hockey, with its rough play and frequent injuries, was connected to this story: a story in which a tough masculine style was needed to master and survive the harsh physical environment of the country. So despite early 20th-century news reports raising concerns, the violence has remained with men’s sports for generations. It is this form of the game that has become very representative of Canada and its people. In the words of one author: My country is hockey.

At the same time, we were outraged to learn of reported abuse of players by hockey stakeholders, the brutal hazing of novice players with alleged organizational awareness, the tragic death of players involved in ice battles, sexual violence against womenand racism towards players and fans. These incidents always generate intense media attention, hand wringing, reports and investigations, and promises to do better.

Today we are faced with the prospect that certain players, draped in the maple leaf and celebrated as national heroes, may have committed horrific acts of sexual violence against women. However, we seem to have stopped pretending that these are just the actions of a few bad actors. These incidents have finally shed a glimmer of light on the deeply fractured system that is elite-level men’s hockey in Canada.

If we had paid attention, we would not have been surprised. But given our relationship with the sport, many of us are also hurt and horrified. This has shaken our faith in hockey and its importance as a national symbol, as it should be.

The forms that violence takes in our male game are not only tied to a long history, but are supported by insular thinking in insular spaces: dressing room ideologies that emphasize conformity (or submission) to a white male ideal. These are spaces where men are expected to sacrifice themselves and their bodies for the team, and where ethnocentric, racist, homophobic and misogynistic language often abounds. It is an environment that requires adherence to unspoken rules, and where generations of players, coaches and managers most invested in this game, and typically charged with supporting and guiding the next generation, have perpetuated the culture.

Connected by the myth of what it means to be a Canadian hockey player, these men and boys learn violent masculinity from each other.

Hockey simply means too much to too many Canadians to continue this way. We have just started the conversation and demand better from everyone involved. If hockey is to remain a symbol of the nation, we must all continue to push for real change. Those who insist most on maintaining the status quo, those who hid the truth to protect a broken system, and those who cannot move beyond this troubled masculinity cannot continue to lead men’s hockey or the mentor of the next generation of boys.

We are in a moment of shame, sadness and anger, but also an opportunity where we can envision both the nation and its game as something better. We must let go of a system and a group of people who cannot see this project through to the end, and open the door to new voices and new ways of framing, building and overseeing our national sport.

