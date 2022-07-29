Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Day 1’s Broadcast





Day 1 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday 29th July will be packed with action for the Indian contingent. On the opening day, the women’s teams in hockey and cricket start their campaigns. The women’s cricket team takes on the mighty Australians in the daytime group stage and in the evening Ghana challenges the women’s hockey team for the first time in a group stage match. Youngest member of the Indian contingent, Anahat Singh, 14-year-old squash player, will face Jada Ross from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on opening day. Many eyes will be on badminton, where India’s mixed team takes on arch-rival Pakistan. Day 1 will also see veterans Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Shiva Thapa (Boxing), Sharath Achanta (Table Tennis) and Saurav Ghosal (Squash) compete for India. The women’s cricket team will aim to beat favorites Australia in the group stage itself to start their juggernaut in the games. Meanwhile, the women’s hockey team ranked 9th in the world probably wouldn’t have to break a sweat to overwhelm the Ghana team ranked 30th. Here are the live streaming details:- Where will the 2022 Commonwealth Games be held? The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England. What time does India’s 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign start? India will start its campaign in Lawn Bowl from 1pm, table tennis starts at 2pm, swimming starts at 3pm, boxing starts at 4:30pm, squash starts at 4:30pm, badminton starts at 6:30pm, hockey starts at 6:30pm, cricket starts at 3.30 pm. (All times are according to IST) Which TV channels will broadcast India’s campaign during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022? India’s matches will be broadcast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Where can I watch the live stream of India’s 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign? The live streaming of India’s matches will also be available on Sony LIV app or website. You can also follow the live updates at https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games/commonwealth-games-2022-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-cwg-2022-day-1-live-telecast-birmingham-india-schedule-101659017475255.html

