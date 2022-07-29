StateToTheShow: Davidson makes pro debut





ROSEMONT, ill. One of the most anticipated rookies in the country will make her professional softball debut this weekend as Mia Davidson takes the field with Athletes Unlimited. After a hot start with four home runs in two scrimmages, Davidson was the #2 overall pick in Week 1’s draft this season. She will play side by side with MSU . volunteer assistant coach DJ Sanders on Team Eberle (Blue) from July 29-31. Athletes Unlimited is a professional softball league with no traditional teams. Instead, 60 athletes will remain in Chicago throughout the season and will be called up to one of four new teams each week. After the last game of each week, the top four athletes are named captains for the following week’s draft. All 30 Athletes Unlimited softball games will be broadcast on the ESPN network family throughout the summer, including primetime games on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The remaining games can be streamed on ESPN+. Captains are selected based on a unique individual scoring system that mimics most fantasy league scoring systems. Players individually earn or lose points based on their stats, plus 10 extra points for every inning their team wins and 50 points for every game their team wins. In addition, 60 points are available to the athlete who finishes first in MVP voting by the players after each game. The vote catchers in second and third place will receive 40 and 20 points respectively. Points are also converted to dollars at the end of the season, and each athlete has chosen a charity to receive a donation equal to 50 percent of their season. Sanders, a product of Columbus, Mississippi, will play for the Boys and Girls Club in her hometown. Meanwhile, Davidson will support the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Center in honor of her former MSU teammate, the late Alex Wilcox. Davidson and Sanders open the season against Team Chidester (Orange) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday night on ESPN2. On Saturday, the duo will meet reigning AU champion Aleshia Ocasio and her Gold squad at 8 p.m. with the game available on ESPN+. They close the opening weekend with another game at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 against Team Zerkle (Purple). This will be Sanders’ third championship season and fourth season overall with Athletes Unlimited after playing in the AUX season earlier this summer. She finished 14th in 2020 and 15th in 2021. Davidson was one of 13 selected players in the 2022 Athletes Unlimited College Draft. For more information about the Bulldog softball program, follow Twitter, facebook and Instagram by searching for “HailStateSB.”

