Cricket NFT Marketplace Rario Raises $120 Million Led By Indias Dream Sports





Stadium Live, a digital social gaming platform geared almost entirely to Gen-Z’s demographic generation, has raised a $10 million Series A led by KB partners and Union Square Ventures. With its custom avatars, sports-focused gameplay, trivia, and internal live streams, Stadium Live has 500,000 users to date and claims that 93% of them were Gen Zs born between 1997 and 2010. The startup’s premise is that its metaverse build-out (trademarked as StadiumVerse), chats, and short sports content will attract young adults who grew up in a digital culture and prefer real-time social platforms. “I started watching Stadium Live because the ESPNs of the world are targeting millennials, they go sports betting,” Kevin Kim, the company’s CEO, told SportTechie. “It’s still one-way sports news and stuff like that. And I said, ‘Who’s building it for the next generation, that’s Gen Z?'” “Gen Z, they love to play games and they love to meet friends during games. They don’t watch the full games around NBA, MLB, whatever. They like to create things, they like to customize things based on NBA2K and all those kinds of games. And I said, well, if these kids are all into that, the sports industry isn’t following. So how can we gamify sports fandom? We’re trying to build this digital playground for the next generation of fans.” After creating a custom avatar, Stadium Live app users can socialize with other sports fans on iOS and earn coins to make their avatar stronger. Coins can then be spent collecting unique items or used in one-on-one sports trivia match play, among other activities. The company recently partnered with Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 indoor competition that allows fans to vote to name scrimmage matches for their favorite team. Stadium Live produces pre-game and post-game content for the league and also conducts polls to help Fan Controlled Football better engage with fans. Kim said Stadium Live also has digital rights to stream the upcoming Fan Controlled Hoops competition, which is expected to debut in the fall. Other contributors to Stadium Live’s Series A funding included Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures, Dapper Labs Ventures, Position Ventures, Valhalla Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Blaise Matuidi’s Origins Fund and Breakout Capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sporttechie.com/120-million-series-a-funding-round-for-cricket-nft-marketplace-rario-led-by-indias-dream-sports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos