Big Ten Media Days 2022: Ohio State’s Bold Expectations, Penn State Manny Diaz’s Transition Between Takeaways

The second day of Big Ten Media Days was for the heavyweights as three of the East Division’s expected top four take the podium along with Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin. With Wednesday a month until the league’s season kicks off — a trio of teams back into action for Week 0 — the sense of urgency was real as the conference aims to produce its first national title winner since Ohio state in 2014.

The Buckeyes were one of the programs in the spotlight on Wednesday, and fifth-year coach Ryan Day addressed the expectations of his program, noting that Ohio’s aspirations are, as always, “to beat the team up north, Win the Big Ten Championship, the National Championship.”

“Those are our goals,” he said, “and those things didn’t happen last year.”

To return to Big Ten supremacy, the Buckeyes will probably have to beat that team up north, but they have more obstacles than just Michigan. Among the challengers are Penn State, Michigan State and the Badgers, who were each represented on Day 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

As the conference turns the page from talk season to the start of real football, here are the takeaways from part two of Big Ten Media Days:

Ohio State Scars

Day said he thinks his players are “a little scarred…a little calloused” after an 11-2 season with a Rose Bowl win but no Big Ten East title and no College Football Playoff appearance. One of the program’s biggest moves this offseason to remedy the 2021 shortcomings was bringing in Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to help improve a unit of Buckeyes that ranked 59th nationally last season. was in total defense.

If there was any doubt about the expectations for Knowles’ unit in 2022, Day made it clear.

“New schedule, new coaches, all those things are new,” Day said. “I think I went up against them in the spring and seeing what happened this summer and now in the preseason, it was exciting to watch. There’s just an aggressiveness about them. But in terms of expectations, yes, we expect a defense in the top 10 That’s what we want If we’ve played our best football it’s because we’ve defended really well and we’re balanced and played complementary football We obviously want to stop the run to start with and move on from there. but we expect a top ten defense.”

Manny Diaz Suits Penn State

The Buckeyes aren’t the only Big Ten East power with a new defensive coordinator after Penn State coach James Franklin tagged Manny Diaz to replace Brent Pry, who took the job as Virginia Tech’s head coach. The Nittany Lions finished in a tie for sixth nationally in the scoring defense last season with just 17.3 points per game, leaving Diaz with some big shoes to fill after a three-year stint as Miami coach.

“He’s done it in a lot of different places at a high level, but then also was a head coach,” Franklin said on the Big Ten Network. “There’s value in those experiences from a leadership standpoint, from a big picture.”

Franklin said he called Diaz the day after he was fired from Miami and wasn’t sure he’d want to talk about the Penn State gig so soon — but that may have been due in part to a pre-existing relationship between the two.

“He’s a guy that we also spent time off-season chatting with my previous defensive coordinators,” Franklin said. “That’s what we do in the off-season, you talk to other coaches who come from a similar philosophy and boom. That also helped because if you go out and hire someone with a completely different philosophy, you get growing pains with that. He’s from hit the ground.”

Aidan O’Connell ready for spotlight

Diaz’s first challenge at Penn State will feature one of the league’s top quarterbacks, as the Nittany Lions take on Purdue and a budding star quarterback in Aidan O’Connell to kick off the 2022 season in a showdown on Thursday night on September 1. O’ Connell made the All-Big Ten West preseason team after throwing 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

Now the sixth-year senior and former walk-on will enter 2022 as the undisputed starter for the Boilermakers after leading Purdue to a 9-4 record and Music City Bowl win last season.

“Aidan has done a great job,” said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. “It’s a shame that his head coach didn’t start him at the beginning of the year, but we were able to figure that out. He has really earned his place from day 1. He continues to work hard every day. He has become a great leader.”

Week 0 benefit for Illinois

Aside from the obvious Week 0 headliner between Nebraska and Northwestern in Ireland, Illinois is the only other Big Ten team to see action on August 27, where Wyoming will play a drafting match before playing in Indiana the following Friday. The game was originally scheduled for Week 3, but qualified for the Week 0 slot as Wyoming is playing in Hawaii this season.

Teams making the trip to Hawaii may start the season earlier to boost the trip to such a faraway country. In this case, that rule benefited the Illini even though they aren’t the ones who play Hawaii, and Illinois coach Bret Bielema has credited athletic director Josh Whitman for helping facilitate the change.

“You see a huge amount of improvement in players who have never played the game from week 1 to week 2,” said Bielema. “So that’s kind of why I was lobbying. I thought if we could play one game at home, get our feet under us and play one game at home and get our feet under us in week 0, that would be a huge would be an advantage.”

The Lasting Impact of Kenneth Walker

A season after Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker emerged as a breakthrough college football star with 1,636 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns, Michigan State is looking for another transfer to help in the game. The Spartans bring in Colorado’s 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard to reposition Michigan State as one of the portal’s biggest potential benefactors.

With former four-star running back Jalen Berger also passing after averaging 4.6 yards per carry on 84 attempts in two seasons in Wisconsin, it’s clear that Walker’s progression with the Spartans to a second-round NFL Draft pick resonates with running backs who looking for new homes.

“We’re just telling a story,” said Michigan state coach Mel Tucker. “I’m not sure how many people knew about him nationally. He saw an opportunity to come to the state of Michigan and get better. His goal was to play in the National Football League and play against some great competition.”

Rutgers in the dark

One of the pressing topics for Rutgers ahead of the 2022 season is the status of linebacker Drew Singleton, who is awaiting a ruling on a petition that would allow him to play for another season. Singleton volunteered for the NFL Draft and hired an agent, but then chose to participate in the Scarlet Knights’ bowl game after getting a late berth to the Gator Bowl.

Ultimately, he remained unsigned as a free agent, perhaps due in part to an ankle injury sustained in the bowl loss vs. Wake Forest. Had he not signed up for the draft, Singleton would have been eligible for a sixth season due to the additional year of COVID-19 eligibility. However, as preseason camp approaches, the Scarlet Knights are still waiting for the status of a player who helped stabilize their defense with 54 tackles last season.

“We are hopeful that cooler minds will prevail,” said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. “We’ve appealed. I’m hopeful he’ll be able to come back. He wants to get his degree. I believe – he’s doing so many great things. He’s a downtown Newark kid who’s overcome a lot. The guy’s trying “Do the right thing. I hope we’re able to do the right thing and get him back, but we’re waiting to hear.”

Wisconsin gets new offensive look

With Jim Leonhard as the defensive coordinator and Bobby Engram as the freshman offensive coordinator, Wisconsin now has former NFL veterans on both sides of the ball. Coming to the Badgers after eight years on the Baltimore Ravens’ staff, Engram is tasked with rejuvenating a Wisconsin unit that ranked 120th nationally last season.

It is his first stint in college football since he coached receivers in Pittsburgh for two seasons under current Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. But Engram, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, has some Big Ten roots as a Penn State alumnus and former star for the Nittany Lions.

“I’m very excited that Bobby Engram will have the opportunity to be with us and that I can come back to coach with him,” Chryst said. “I’ve had the chance to coach for Bobby for a few years, and I’ve had a lot of respect. I think one thing that I always think is important when you add a coach is that you think a little bit about your players. That is where I am.” most excited, for our players to be around Bobby. I think it might as well be the opportunity for — the timing was right for both of us, but for Bobby to come. I think we’re a better team with Bobby. “